DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sugar prices fall 20% as government steps up measures to curb hoarding, ensure supplies

Sugar prices fall 20% as government steps up measures to curb hoarding, ensure supplies

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi, [India] August 28 (ANI): Ex-mill sugar prices have declined by around 20 per cent in recent days, while retail prices have also started moving lower, as the government stepped up measures to improve market availability and prevent artificial tightening of supplies ahead of the festive season, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a press release on Friday.

Advertisement

The Ministry said the recent spike in sugar prices was primarily driven by hoarding and speculation, rather than an actual shortage, with nationwide physical verification of stocks confirming adequate availability. In several cases, sugar mills were found to be holding stocks higher than those declared in their monthly returns submitted to the government.

Advertisement

The government also found instances of mills resorting to "short selling" by selling less sugar than the quantity allocated to them under the monthly quota system. Such practices can constrain market supplies despite adequate physical stocks, it said.

Advertisement

To ensure faster movement of sugar, the government will replace the existing monthly quota system with a fortnightly sugar allocation system from September. Under the new mechanism, mills will be required to sell at least 40 per cent of their allocation in the first week, with the remaining quantity to be sold in the succeeding week. The system is aimed at allowing closer monitoring of demand and supply and enabling the government to respond quickly to changing market conditions.

Sugar mills have also been directed to dispatch sugar within seven days of sale, a move intended to speed up supplies from mills to dealers and consumers while discouraging accumulation and speculative holding. Bulk consumers have been advised against maintaining stocks beyond their operational requirements.

Advertisement

The government expects availability to strengthen further with the start of the new sugar season. Sugarcane crushing is scheduled to begin from October 15, with more than 10 lakh tonnes (LMT) of sugar expected to be produced in October and around 45 LMT in November. Mills have also been permitted to sell October production without restriction to ensure early availability in the domestic market.

The government said additional supplies are also entering the market, including through refiners selling converted sugar under the Advance Authorisation Scheme and dealers and bulk consumers offloading excess stocks. It reiterated that there is no shortage of sugar and that measures will be taken to ensure adequate supplies at reasonable prices during the upcoming festive season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts