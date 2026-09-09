Sugar prices set to ease further in coming days: Indian Sugar Mills Association

Consumers could see further relief in sugar prices in the coming days, with the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Association (ISMA) expecting the recent decline in ex-mill prices to gradually reflect in retail markets.

Addressing the India Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference 2026 here on Wednesday, ISMA president Niraj Shirgaokar said sugar imports remained viable despite the fall in domestic prices.

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“Sugar prices in India have started coming down sharply from the record levels seen in August, but they remain considerably above normal retail levels. Rest assured, consumers will get fair prices in a week or so,” he said.

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Retail sugar is currently selling at around Rs 60 to Rs 75 per kg in several parts of the country, although prices have declined by roughly Rs 5-10 per kg recently. Normal retail prices were closer to Rs 40-42 per kg.

The Centre has taken several measures to contain the sharp rise in sugar prices, including allowing one million tonnes of duty-free raw sugar imports.

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Port-based refiners are now expected to divert around 2.5 lakh tonnes of refined sugar to the domestic market.

The government has also imposed stock-holding limits on dealers and bulk consumers from September 1, along with monthly stock limits for sugar mills.

Mills have been asked to begin crushing from October 15, nearly a month earlier than usual, to ensure adequate supplies during the festive season. The sugar export ban remains in place until the end of September, helping retain domestic supplies.

“The combination of imported raw sugar, additional domestic releases, stock controls, and early crushing may put further pressure on prices in September-October. However, retail prices may not fall as quickly as ex-mill/wholesale prices because retailers and wholesalers take time to adjust existing inventories,” Shirgaokar said.

The key test, he said, would be whether sugar prices fall substantially before demand rises during the festive season.

Meanwhile, ISMA said it had flagged to the government the operational challenges sugar mills could face because of the early start to crushing.

“We have apprised the government of the difficulties mills might face in starting early crushing. Discussions with the government are ongoing,” Shirgaokar said.

He added that the industry remained optimistic about the outlook for the coming year in terms of both sugar production and ethanol allocation, even as it awaited clarity on the next crushing season.

The government, meanwhile, has accused mills of “jacking up” sugar prices while maintaining that the country has adequate stocks.

It has, however, lowered its production estimate for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September) to 306 lakh tonnes from its earlier forecast of 343 lakh tonnes.