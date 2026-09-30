Sugee Group, Through a Strategic Partnership, Expands into Branded Plotted Development with the Launch of Sugee Verandas™ in Karjat

The collaboration brings together Sugee Group’s real estate experience, ACE Dealmakers’ expertise in land sourcing and deal execution, and Purnasya’s consumer and market acumen

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Sugee Group, a reputed real estate brand backed by more than four decades of legacy, has entered into a strategic partnership with ACE Dealmakers and Purnasya to launch Sugee Verandas™, a branded plotted development in Karjat. The project marks Sugee Group’s foray into the plotted development segment through a collaborative model that brings together complementary expertise across real estate, land transactions and consumer strategy.

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Spread across 6 acres in Karjat, Sugee Verandas™is a low-density development comprising 51 exclusive plots. Designed for buyers exploring plots in Karjat for second homes, weekend retreats or long-term living, the project combines the flexibility of land ownership with the confidence of professional planning, transparent processes and established development standards. Sugee Group brings its real estate experience and brand recognition to the partnership, while ACE Dealmakers, led by Manish Jhunjhunwala and Punit Wadhwa, brings extensive experience of transacting over 2,500 acres across key growth corridors. Purnasya, as project consultant, contributes its understanding of consumer mindset, market positioning and sales strategy. Together, this partnership aims to create a differentiated plotted development proposition built around quality, transparency and long-term value.

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Unlike conventional plotted developments that are largely positioned as land investments, Sugee Verandas™has been envisioned as a professionally planned development where buyers benefit from organised infrastructure, thoughtful layouts and a seamless ownership experience. Plot sizes range from 2,000 sq. ft to 5,400 sq. ft, allowing homeowners the freedom to design and build residences that reflect their individual aspirations. Every plot is supported by clear title ownership with an individual 7/12 extract, reinforcing transparency and buyer confidence from the outset.

The project features 29,000 sq. ft. of curated open spaces, including landscaped gardens, reflexology pathways and thoughtfully designed wellness and leisure areas. A well-appointed suite of lifestyle amenities further enhances the experience, with spaces dedicated to fitness, yoga, swimming and relaxation, creating an environment that encourages wellbeing, recreation and community interaction while preserving the development’s open, low-density character.

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Commenting on the launch, Nishant Deshmukh, Founder & Managing Partner, Sugee Group, said: “Sugee Group is entering a new phase of growth, with a deliberate focus on emerging regions and growth corridors across Maharashtra. Our expansion is guided by a belief in identifying locations with long-term potential for our customers and creating developments that are thoughtfully integrated with the character and aspirations of each market. Karjat marks the beginning of this journey, with Sugee Verandas™ bringing our curated approach to the second homes segment. As we expand into new geographies, we remain committed to creating distinctive, well-planned communities that offer the freedom of land ownership alongside the quality, transparency and lifestyle experience that are synonymous with the Sugee brand.”

Manish Jhunjhunwala, Director, ACE Dealmakers, said: “Karjat is emerging as one of the most promising destinations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, supported by improving infrastructure and growing demand for second homes and lifestyle-led developments. Through this collaboration, our objective is to create a plotted development that offers not just land ownership but a well-planned environment backed by credible partners.”

Punit Wadhwa, Director, ACE Dealmakers, said: “Our approach is rooted in identifying strategically located, high-potential land assets and ensuring every opportunity is backed by rigorous due diligence, clear title and development readiness. We are bringing that expertise to this partnership, enabling families and investors to access carefully evaluated opportunities with greater confidence.”

Karjat continues to strengthen its position as one of MMR’s emerging residential and lifestyle destinations. Supported by improving regional infrastructure and enhanced road connectivity, including the newly operational Navi Mumbai International Airport and the development of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link, the region is witnessing growing interest from both end users and investors seeking long-term value beyond the city. With increasing interest in land in Karjat for second homes and plotted communities, the destination is becoming an attractive option for those seeking more space and a lifestyle-led setting within reach of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Sugee Verandas™ offers strong connectivity, with the Old Mumbai-Pune Expressway located 9 km away, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway 16 km away, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) 41 km away and Navi Mumbai International Airport approximately 42 km from the project. Everyday conveniences, healthcare facilities and recreational destinations are also within comfortable reach, making the development suitable for both weekend retreats and long-term living.

About Sugee Group

Founded in 1986, Sugee Group is a leading real estate developer with 40+ years of legacy and more than 50 million sq. ft of completed and ongoing development across residential, commercial and redevelopment projects. With a strong portfolio comprising 60+ projects, both delivered and under development, the company has built a reputation for quality construction, timely delivery and customer-centric development. Today, Sugee Group continues to expand its footprint across India and international markets while creating thoughtfully planned developments that stand the test of time.

About Ace Dealmakers

ACE Dealmakers Ltd brings over four decades of experience in Maharashtra’s real estate landscape, with a focus on identifying and developing high-potential land opportunities. Founded in the 1980s, the company has transacted over 2,500 acres across Karjat, Mangaon, Lonavala, Murbad, Shahapur, Ratnagiri and Rajapur. With expertise spanning land markets, regulatory processes and emerging growth corridors, ACE Dealmakers focuses on legally clear, development-ready land and thoughtfully planned plotted communities that offer long-term value to investors and end users.

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