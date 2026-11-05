Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Sugee to Host Grand Diwali Pahaat Musical Celebration on November 8, 2026, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park

Sugee to Host Grand Diwali Pahaat Musical Celebration on November 8, 2026, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:32 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Sugee Group is delighted to announce the return of its much-loved annual cultural celebration, ‘Diwali Pahaat’, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. A cherished tradition that brings people together in the spirit of music, devotion and festive joy, the celebration is a humble tribute to Maharashtra’s rich cultural and musical heritage.

Advertisement

The celebration will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 6:00 AM, at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar West, Mumbai. Welcoming the festive dawn through soulful melodies and heartfelt expressions, the event promises a beautiful morning of music, poetry and togetherness.

Advertisement

Set against the vibrant cultural backdrop of Dadar, this year’s Diwali Pahaat will bring together some of the most celebrated artists for a memorable musical experience that honours tradition and celebrates the collective spirit of the community.

The distinguished line-up of performers includes:

Advertisement

-         Rahul Deshpande: Eminent classical vocalist and music composer, known for his soulful and captivating renditions.

-         Sankarshan Karhade: Celebrated actor, poet, and anchor, who will graciously lead the morning’s proceedings.

-         Prajakta Shukre: Acclaimed vocalist, bringing her melodious voice and musical charm to the festive dawn.

-         Abhi Munde: Noted artist, presenting a special poetry recital (Kavya Sadrikaran).

“Diwali Pahaat is a humble expression of our gratitude towards the city and its people, who have continued to embrace this beautiful tradition with so much warmth and affection. It is our privilege to bring people together through the timeless beauty of music, culture and shared celebrations. We sincerely hope this morning becomes a cherished memory for every family joining us, as we welcome Diwali together in the spirit of harmony, devotion and togetherness,” said Mr. Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner, Sugee Group.

Entry passes for the event are available free of cost at select auditoriums across Mumbai and at Sugee offices. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with the entry gates opening at 5:00 AM.

As a humble patron of art, culture and community, Sugee remains deeply committed to celebrating and preserving Mumbai and Maharashtra’s rich cultural legacy. Through initiatives such as Diwali Pahaat, the Group hopes to continue nurturing traditions that bring people closer, foster a sense of belonging, and create meaningful memories for generations to come.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts