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New Delhi [India], August 18: There are some things you don't quite know how to describe. You simply react to them.

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In Japanese, "Sugoi" is an expression of that instinctive reaction - amazing, incredible, extraordinary. It is what you say when something catches you off guard, when the feeling comes before the explanation.

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It is this feeling that gives SUGOI, the latest sneaker collection from Rare'Z by The House of Rare (makers of Rare Rabbit & Rareism), its name.

Designed around the idea that extraordinary can look different to everyone, SUGOI brings together four distinct sneaker personalities with SUGOI STILL, SUGOI MEMBO, SUGOI TUG and SUGOI NATURE. Each has its own character, materiality and aesthetic, while sharing a common foundation of premium craftsmanship, considered design and modern movement.

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Four premium sneaker silhouettes, each with a character of its own.

Priced at: ₹5,999 onwards across categories

Available at: Sugoi exclusively available in stores, Rare.in and Myntra

Inspired by Japanese footwear design and reinterpreted for today, the collection is anchored by an iconic flat-sole silhouette, clean lines and thoughtful detailing. From quiet minimalism and retro-inspired energy to utility-driven design and organic textures, SUGOI offers four different interpretations of what an exceptional everyday sneaker can be.

SUGOI STILL

SUGOI STILL is an expression of quiet luxury - minimal and monochromatic. Crafted in premium leather and suede, its clean low-profile sole, tonal detailing and refined single-tone palette create a silhouette that feels understated yet unmistakable.

A dual-lacing system offers classic and ribbon-printed lace options, while a detachable leather hang tag with an embossed monogram adds a subtle signature.

Still is for those who believe the most memorable things are often the ones that don't ask to be noticed.

SUGOI MEMBO

Taking its cues from classic varsity footwear, SUGOI MEMBO brings a more expressive energy to the collection.

A premium combination of smooth leather and suede meets bold colour blocking, oversized 'R' branding and a distinctive studded sole that adds texture, depth and character. Membo brings a contemporary edge.

SUGOI TUG

There is beauty in something built to keep moving.

SUGOI TUG takes a rugged, utility-inspired approach to contemporary sneaker design, combining durable construction with premium detailing and refined finishing.

Performance-inspired aesthetics meet lifestyle versatility in a silhouette designed around everyday movement. Tug is built for those who don't stay in one place for long.

SUGOI NATURE

Some of the most beautiful things are found in their natural state.

SUGOI NATURE draws inspiration from the natural world through earthy colour palettes, and an organic design language. Soft textures and understated detailing create a grounded yet contemporary silhouette.

Nature blends naturally into modern, neutral wardrobes while maintaining a character of its own.

Together, the four silhouettes explore the many ways extraordinary can be expressed. While their personalities differ, each is grounded in Rare'Z's belief that perfection lies in the details, in the materials selected, the proportions considered and the craftsmanship behind every element.

Commenting on Sugoi, Mr. Manish Poddar, Founder & Creative Director, The House of Rare & Rare'Z, says:

"I have always believed that great design is felt before it is explained. With SUGOI, we obsessed over the details that make a sneaker desirable beyond its function - its proportions, materials, textures, silhouette and finishing. Every element has a reason to exist.

What excites me is that we haven't created four variations of the same sneaker, but four distinct design personalities. Still is quiet and precise, Membo expressive, Tug utilitarian and dynamic, while Nature is softer and organic. Yet all four are unmistakably SUGOI. For me, that is what great design should do - create that instinctive feeling that something is truly special."

About The House of Rare

Established in 2015 under the Radhamani Textiles umbrella, led by Mr. Manish Poddar - Founder, The House of Rare; and Mrs. Akshika Poddar - Co-Founder, The House of Rare, has bloomed into a multifaceted fashion powerhouse. Housing both Rareism, a womenswear line that embraces contemporary design for the modern woman, and Rare Rabbit, a menswear brand celebrated for defying traditional masculinity through its clothing. Both brands have a thriving E-Commerce presence, establishing themselves as leading forces in the representation of Western fashion within the Indian market. Boasting over 1100+ retail touchpoints across Exclusive Brand Stores, Large Format Retail, and Multi-Brand outlet, The House of Rare remains firmly committed to its core principles, driving its continued growth and success. In 2024, the House of Rare launched Rare Ones, a kidswear line catering to boys aged 04-14, and Rare'Z by Rare Rabbit - a footwear line that carries forward the brand's contemporary aesthetic into footwear, combining sleek design, refined craftsmanship, and everyday versatility.

In 2025, the House of Rare launched a cultural platform called RareFore. It celebrates India's creative spirit through culture, music, food, art, and storytelling - spotlighting those who stay true to their craft. Rooted in detail and emotion, RareFore offers layered experiences that honour the depth of Indian heritage as it travels across the country.

Website Link - https://thehouseofrare.com/collections/rarez-sugoi

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