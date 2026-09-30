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Home / Business / Sugs Lloyd Limited Secures prestigious Rs. 8.90 Crore Order from The Golden Temple, Amritsar for a 2 MW Solar Power Project

Sugs Lloyd Limited Secures prestigious Rs. 8.90 Crore Order from The Golden Temple, Amritsar for a 2 MW Solar Power Project

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ANI
Updated At : 03:52 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: Sugs Lloyd Limited has received a Letter of Award from the Office of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Amritsar, for a 2 MW (AC) ground-mounted solar power project. The total awarded project value is ₹8.90 crore, inclusive of GST and 10 years of comprehensive maintenance.

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This prestigious project awarded by The Golden Temple , Amritsar will be executed at the designated location at Gurdwara Gurusar Patshahi Chhevi, Satlani Sahib, Hoshiarnagar, Sri Amritsar. Sugs Lloyd Limited will undertake the complete design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the 2 MW (AC) ground-mounted solar power project, along with comprehensive maintenance for 10 years. The Letter of Award specifies completion of the solar project by 31 December 2026 and completion of miscellaneous work within five months from its issue date of 28 September 2026.

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MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the development, Mr Santosh Shah, Managing Director of Sugs Lloyd Limited said:

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“We are honoured to receive this order from the Office of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Amritsar. This is a significant addition to our order book and an opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities across the complete solar project lifecycle. The 10-year maintenance component extends the Company’s engagement beyond commissioning and reinforces the importance of sustained plant performance and service delivery. Successful execution is expected to support the Company’s credentials when pursuing similar institutional solar opportunities.”

ABOUT SUGS LLOYD LIMITED

Sugs Lloyd Limited is an EPC company engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Solar and Smart-Grid solutions across India. Established in 2009 and listed on the BSE SME platform in September 2025, the Company has developed capabilities across transmission and distribution, solar EPC execution, loss-reduction hardware and grid-automation systems.

The Company serves clients including NTPC, the Tata Power group, Adani Renewables, Indian Railways, Konkan Railways, NBPDCL, SBPDCL, PSPCL, NHAI and NPCL, along with several state distribution utilities.

DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's business, growth prospects and future performance. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including regulatory and government actions, execution risks, order-book conversion, working-capital and receivable cycles, market conditions and other factors. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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