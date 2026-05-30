Sumeet Industries Limited Reports Resilient FY26 Performance with Total Income Crossing Rs 1,050 Cr & PAT of Rs 27.33 Cr

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Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 30: Sumeet Industries Limited (NSE Code: SUMEETINDS, BSE Code: 514211), one of the leading integrated polyester manufacturers engaged in the production of Pet Chips, Partially Oriented Yarn (POY), Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY), and Polyester Texturized Yarn, has announced its Audited Financial Results for Q4 &FY26.

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Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

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Q4 FY26

-Total Income of ₹266.98 Cr, YoY growth of 9.53%

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-EBITDA of ₹14.68 Cr, YoY growth of 113.58%

-EBITDA Margin of 5.50%, YoY growth of 268 Bps

-PAT of ₹7.50 Cr

-PAT Margin of 2.81%

-EPS of ₹0.15

FY26

-Total Income of ₹1,053.81 Cr, YoY growth of 4.78%

-EBITDA of ₹60.77 Cr, YoY growth of 313.84%

-EBITDA Margin of 5.77%, YoY growth of 431 Bps

-PAT of ₹27.33 Cr

-PAT Margin of 2.59%

-EPS of ₹0.53

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pratik R. Jaju, Managing Director of Sumeet Industries Limited said, "We are pleased to report a stable financial performance for FY26 with Total Income of ₹1,053.81 Cr and PAT of ₹27.33 Cr. Despite a dynamic operating environment for the textile sector during the year, the Company continued to demonstrate resilient performance supported by its integrated operations, improving efficiencies and focused execution strategy under the leadership of the Eagle Group.

During the quarter, we achieved an important strategic milestone with the Company being declared as the H1 Bidder for acquisition of Nakoda's Phase 3 Polyester Chips manufacturing assets under CIRP at a value of ₹23.47 Cr. The acquisition provides access to 400 TPD polyester chips capacity, further strengthening backward integration and supporting our POY and FDY manufacturing operations.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our value-added product portfolio, improving operational efficiencies, increasing renewable energy sourcing and driving sustainable growth across the polyester value chain. With planned capacity expansion, strengthening backward integration capabilities and improving product mix, we remain optimistic about the long-term growth opportunities for the business."

About Sumeet Industries Limited

Incorporated in 1988, Sumeet Industries Limited is a Surat-based integrated polyester manufacturer engaged in the production of PET chips, Partially Oriented Yarn (POY), Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY), and Polyester Texturized Yarn. The company has been taken over by the Eagle Group, Successful Resolution Applicant, in pursuance of the Hon'ble NCLT order dated 16 July 2024. The promoters of Eagle Group are seasoned technocrats with over 40 years of experience in the textile industry, bringing strong operational and strategic expertise to the company.

With over four decades of experience, Sumeet Industries operates a technologically advanced manufacturing facility equipped with international-standard quality testing and R&D infrastructure for developing a wide range of yarns and applications. The Board has approved Phase 1 of the polyester yarn capacity expansion, involving an addition of 15,000 tonnes per annum with an investment of ₹30 Cr, aimed at strengthening the company's presence in the value-added synthetic yarn segment while supporting scale and profitability.

The company has also invested 27% stake in HI-URJA TECHNO LLP, a Solar Power Generating Plant, which has an installed capacity of 14 MW as a Captive consumer and has been sourcing solar. Apart from this, the company has also been weighing to source Renewal power (Solar, Wind, and Both) under Captive/Group captive from various Generators

Sumeet Industries is also focusing on developing value-added yarns, introducing Bright and dope dyed yarn, and widening its product range to cater to diverse applications within the domestic textile industry.

In FY26, the company recorded revenue of ₹1,053.81 Cr, EBITDA of ₹60.77 Cr, and Profit After Tax (Including Exceptional Item) of ₹27.33 Cr.

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