SUMeXTree Global Exports: Sustainable Innovation, Women’s Entrepreneurship and Global Reach

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30: Every global business begins with a vision. For Manjula KR, that vision is to bring Indian manufacturing to international markets through distinctive products, sustainable materials, and dependable service. This ambition drives SUMeXTree Global Exports, a women-led manufacturing and export enterprise headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with a branch in Kolkata, West Bengal.

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The company aims to connect Indian manufacturing with businesses and individual customers worldwide through customized products, diverse textile solutions, and international delivery services.

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Leading Bag Manufacturer and Exporter

SUMeXTree Global Exports offers a diverse collection of bags made from pure cotton, organic and recycled cotton, jute, canvas, JUCO, bamboo fibre, banana fibre, hemp, pineapple-leaf fibre, recycled fabrics, denim, and felt.

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Its range includes reusable shopping bags, premium canvas totes, corporate bags, promotional bags, backpacks, laptop bags, and customized packaging solutions. By offering a variety of materials and designs, the company helps customers explore alternatives to conventional bags and discover products suited to their needs.

Leading T-Shirt, Sportswear and Uniform Manufacturer and Exporter

Beyond bags, SUMeXTree Global Exports specializes in customized apparel, including T-shirts, polo shirts, sportswear, activewear, tracksuits, and uniforms.

Fabric options range from premium cotton varieties such as Suvin and Supima to combed cotton, poly-cotton, performance fabrics, and other textile blends. Innovative materials, including pineapple-leaf-fibre textiles, can also be explored subject to availability and product suitability.

From corporate apparel and team sportswear to institutional uniforms and personalized clothing, the company offers customization options to suit different requirements.

B2B and B2C: Serving Businesses and Individual Customers

SUMeXTree Global Exports serves both Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) markets.

Its B2B customers include MNCs, corporate offices, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, government organizations, public-sector enterprises, retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and event organizers. For individual customers, the company offers opportunities to explore bags, apparel, and customized products based on their requirements.

Whether it is a bulk corporate order, a school uniform requirement, sustainable bags for a retail business, or customized apparel for an individual, SUMeXTree aims to provide suitable solutions across different order sizes and budgets.

Trusted Experience Across India

With its headquarters in Bengaluru and a branch in Kolkata, SUMeXTree Global Exports serves business requirements across India's 28 states and 8 Union Territories, subject to delivery serviceability.

Its experience includes customized supplies for corporate clients, institutional buyers, Indian government organizations, and public-sector enterprises. The company has also completed an international delivery of customized bags to an Indian diplomatic mission in Israel during a period of regional conflict, demonstrating experience coordinating international orders under challenging circumstances.

Door-to-Door Delivery and Global Reach

With the ambition to serve customers across 200+ countries and territories, SUMeXTree Global Exports aims to connect Indian manufacturing with international markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Malaysia.

The company can arrange door-to-door shipping where supported by the courier and destination. By exploring suitable logistics partners and shipping options, it aims to help customers manage delivery costs efficiently. Actual shipping availability, pricing, and delivery timelines depend on destination, shipment specifications, and customs requirements.

Quality, Responsible Sourcing and Women’s Empowerment

SUMeXTree Global Exports is ISO 9001:2015 certified, reflecting its commitment to quality management. For buyers seeking responsibly sourced materials, the company can explore fabrics from suppliers holding certifications such as GOTS, GRS, and OEKO-TEX®, depending on the specific material and supplier documentation.

At the heart of the business is founder Manjula KR, whose entrepreneurial journey reflects the determination to transform a vision into a growing enterprise. Her story represents the potential of women in manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and international trade—creating opportunities through independent leadership, persistence, and meaningful business relationships.

For SUMeXTree Global Exports, the ambition goes beyond supplying products. It is about showcasing Indian manufacturing, exploring innovative materials, building international partnerships, and delivering customized solutions to customers across industries and borders.

SUMeXTree Global Exports — Boundless Trade, Endless Possibilities.

Fore more information you can visit on Website: https://sumextreeglobalexports.com/

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