Summer Holidays are Non-Negotiable: Aussies' and Kiwis' Desire to Travel Remains Strong Despite Uncertainty

PRNewswire

Brisbane [Australia], November 10: The Allianz Partners Global Travel Confidence Index 2026, conducted by Ipsos, reveals that summer holiday travel demand across Australia and New Zealand remains resilient despite rising costs and economic uncertainty. Travel intention is highest in New Zealand (64%), followed closely by Australia (58%). While a strong majority of travellers express concern about rising travel costs (New Zealand: 82%; Australia: 81%), many still intend to travel, underscoring the importance of holidays to relax and recharge.

Travellers Cut Back, Not Out

Most travellers surveyed are concerned about rising travel costs but are finding ways to adapt. Many are reducing non-essential spending to afford travel (New Zealand: 71%; Australia: 70%). Similarly, a substantial share of Australian and New Zealand travellers will be scaling back their holiday plans but still intend to travel (Australia: 59%; New Zealand: 57%).

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Taking an annual holiday is equally important to travellers in Australia (82%) and New Zealand (82%). Similar proportions say they are in desperate need of a holiday (Australia: 79%; New Zealand: 76%). Rather than opting out, travellers are adjusting their behaviour.

Spending expectations nonetheless remain substantial. Anticipated average spending varies across markets, with Australia leading at $4,991 AUD followed by New Zealand at $3,715 AUD - the highest average anticipated spend among the five markets surveyed, which may reflect the greater distances typically involved in international travel from these markets. Despite these figures, Australian (65%) and New Zealand (74%) travellers do not intend to invest more in luxury travel experiences.

"What we're seeing is that Australians and New Zealanders refuse to give up their summer holidays - they're a non-negotiable. Rather than cancelling plans altogether, travellers are finding smart ways to make their trips work within tighter budgets, whether that's cutting back on everyday spending, choosing destinations closer to home, or scaling back on luxury extras. The desire to recharge and reconnect is simply too strong to put on hold."

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- Chris McHugh, CEO, Allianz Partners Australia

Travellers Look Closer to Home

With rising travel costs dominating travellers' concerns, travel patterns show a preference for domestic travel in New Zealand (39%) and Australia (32%). This may reflect a shift among Australians and New Zealanders toward holiday travel within their home countries as a cost-conscious alternative.

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Uncertainty and Risks Raise the Stakes for Travellers

Climate-related uncertainty is shaping travel decisions. Environmental risks, including extreme weather events, are a significant concern for travellers in Australia (59%) and New Zealand (56%). Most travellers are factoring these risks into their holiday planning (Australia: 69%; New Zealand: 67%).

Safety concerns related to crime, terrorism, theft or scams are also top of mind for Australian travellers (65%). Interestingly, New Zealand travellers are among the least concerned about safety risks of the five markets surveyed (52%), underscoring important differences in travel risk perception between the two countries.

Travel Insurance: Bringing Confidence Amid Uncertainty

Around 63% of Australian and 59% of New Zealand travellers surveyed have or are likely to purchase travel insurance for their upcoming holiday. Travel insurance plays an important role in helping seasonal travellers protect themselves against unexpected risks and disruptions.

However, almost 30% of New Zealand travellers and just over 20% of Australian travellers, plan to travel without insurance, which may be due to domestic travel or travel to countries with reciprocal healthcare agreements (such as between Australia and New Zealand).

Among those who choose to purchase travel insurance, motivations are consistent across markets: peace of mind is the top driver for Australians (87%) and New Zealanders (89%), along with protection against unforeseen disruptions (New Zealand: 90%; Australia: 88%).

"It's encouraging to see that more than half of Australian and New Zealand travellers recognise the value of travel insurance, especially in a climate of rising uncertainty - from extreme weather events to unexpected disruptions. With around six in ten Australian and New Zealand travellers having already purchased or planning to purchase travel insurance, it's clear that peace of mind is a priority. Our message is clear: wherever you're headed this summer, having the right cover in place before you go means you can focus on enjoying the trip, not worrying about what could go wrong."

— Chris McHugh, CEO, Allianz Partners Australia

Around 70% of both Australian and New Zealand travellers purchase travel insurance at the moment they book or soon after, making protection against the unexpected a core part of the travel planning journey.

* Currency conversions to AUD were conducted using rates obtained oanda.com as of 16 October 2026.

View the full Allianz Partners Global Travel Confidence Index 2026 here: https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS2030189/Allianz-Partners-2026-GTCI-Report-Wave-2-Final.pdf?id=OA3065330&token=dUDiRxdguSNZ8pyf6e0ecRgohuis4VsOjutfw-PkGzKgm1k6e9JJem0NjDxUbw

About the Study

These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners, fielded between 25 September and 9 October 2026. Wave 2 comprises a total of 6,005 adults aged 18 and over participated in the survey conducted by Ipsos on its Global Advisor online platform. The sample includes Australia (n=1,001), Brazil (n=1,001), Canada (n=1,001), Japan (n=2,001) and New Zealand (n=1,001). Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the population according to census parameters. By combining the insights of the Allianz Partners Australia Travel Index with our global counterparts we gain a unique worldwide perspective on the traveller landscape enabling us to identify emerging global trends, and effectively respond to shifts in consumer preferences.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span travel insurance, mobility, assistance, health insurance and employee benefits. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners' businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz, Allianz Care and Allianz Global Assistance brands. Present in over 75 countries, our 22,000 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 89.7 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer assistance to our customers around the world.

www.allianz-partners.com/en_AU

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