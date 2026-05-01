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New Delhi [India], May 1: Indian Institute of Internship (Training Division: National Institute for Industrial Training) stands as the only University Empanelled Internship Providing Organization in India, officially associated with the National Institute for Industrial Training.

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Unlike traditional private training institutes, Indian Institute of Internship (Training Division: National Institute for Industrial Training) is a recognized body empanelled under NITI Aayog, Government of India, and multiple ministries including:

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- Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

- Ministry of Women & Child Development

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- Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Inspired by the National Task Force on IT & Skill Development, Government of India, Indian Institute of Internship (Training Division: National Institute for Industrial Training) has also been granted exemptions under Section 12AA and 80G by the Income Tax Department, Government of India.

This recognition underscores its legitimacy, credibility, and national importance.

How Indian Institute of Internship (Training Division: National Institute for Industrial Training) Operates

We are Funded Organization from Various Government & CSR Projects

Distinction from Private Training Institutes

Unlike private training centers, the Indian Institute of Internship operates with government recognition and university empanelment status.

This ensures that every internship program offered is authentic, nationally recognized, and aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

Candidates are strongly advised to verify whether other organizations truly hold university empanelled internship status - a distinction that III proudly and transparently displays across its website and official communications.

Indian Institute of Internship (Training Division: National Institute for Industrial Training) Also Received Funding of 50Lakhs from EDRC-Yuva Sathi to Establishment of Centre of Excellence IQAC IICC (First Time in India)

Benefits of NEP 2020 Internship

The NEP 2020 Internship framework emphasizes practical skill development, industry readiness, and holistic education.

Key benefits include:

- Hands-on Industry Exposure: Students gain real-world experience with leading technologies.

- Skill Development: Focused training on emerging domains like AI, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics.

- Employability Enhancement: Pre-placement training ensures students are job-ready.

- National Recognition: Certificates carry legitimacy through university empanelment and government association.

- Cross-disciplinary Learning: Opportunities for Engineering, BCA, BBA, MCA, and Diploma students.

Current Summer Internship & Training Programs

For Summer 2026, Indian Institute of Internship (Training Division: National Institute for Industrial Training) is offering cutting-edge technology internships designed to prepare students for careers in top IT companies such as TCS, Wipro, Dell, Microsoft, Cognizant.

Programs include:

- Full Stack Web Development

- Data Analytics

- Pega

- Salesforce

- ServiceNow

- Generative AI

- Cyber Security

Additionally, Pre-placement Training Programs have been launched for final year and pre-final year students across Engineering, Diploma Engineering, BCA, BBA, and MCA streams.

Who will Contact with Indian Institute of Internship (Training Division: National Institute for Industrial Training): Best Internship Provider in Kolkata

- Internship for Engineering Students

- Internship Training for BCA

- Summer Training for BCA

- Internship for BBA

- Summer Training for BBA

Specialized Training Locations:

- Full Stack Internship Training in Kolkata, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Chennai, Noida

- Salesforce Internship Training in Kolkata, Odisha, Noida, Tripura, Sikkim, Siliguri

- Selenium Testing Internship Training in Kolkata, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Noida, Chennai

- ServiceNow Testing Internship Training in Kolkata

- HR Management Internship for MBA & BBA

Successful Internship Batches

Indian Institute of Internship (Training Division: National Institute for Industrial Training) has successfully conducted internship training batches for prestigious institutions, including:

- KIIT University

- Chandigarh University

- JIS College of Engineering

- Narula Institute of Technology

- Guru Nanak Institute of Technology

- JIS University

- Gargi Memorial Institute of Technology

- Dr. B.C. Roy Engineering College

- BP Poddar Institute of Management & Technology

- Techno Main Salt Lake

- Meghnad Saha Institute of Technology

- Heritage Institute of Technology

- University of Engineering & Management Kolkata

- Institute of Engineering & Management Kolkata

These collaborations highlight Indian Institute of Internship (Training Division: National Institute for Industrial Training)'s national footprint and credibility in delivering impactful internship programs.

National Recognition & Association

The Indian Institute of Internship is officially associated with the National Institute for Industrial Training, further strengthening its position as a nationally recognized internship provider.

This partnership ensures that students receive training aligned with industry standards and government initiatives.

Number of Students?

Yes, Indian Institute of Internship Successfully Running its Cluster V Started from November Still Going on Updated till 30th April 2026 and Successfully Completed Training and Internship for 40000+ Students

To Know More Visit Our Facebook Page for Activities Details.

Call to Action

We urge all candidates to carefully verify the authenticity of internship providers.

Many organizations claim legitimacy, but only the Indian Institute of Internship holds University Empanelled Internship Providing Organization status [Official Letter of Appointment as University Empanelled Internship Providing Organization Received]

This distinction guarantees that your internship experience is credible, nationally recognized, and career-enhancing.

Conclusion

The Indian Institute of Internship is not just another training institute - it is a nationally recognized, Various State Government University-empanelled organization delivering authentic, industry-focused internships.

With programs spanning Full Stack Development, Salesforce, Generative AI, Cybersecurity, and more, III empowers students to become job-ready professionals.

Its association with the National Institute for Industrial Training, recognition under NITI Aayog, and exemptions under 12AA and 80G make it the most trusted destination for internships in India.

Choose authenticity. Choose recognition. Choose the Indian Institute of Internship (Training Division: National Institute for Industrial Training) - your gateway to a successful career.

For Details Visit:

www.internshipindia.wiki

www.industrialtraining.wiki

Whatsapp: 6290710628

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