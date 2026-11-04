Sunbeam World School Launches “Helping Dost” on World Mental Health Day, Putting Mental Health at the Centre of Its Focus

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Sunbeam World School launched Helping Dost, a mental health platform, on 10 October 2026, World Mental Health Day. The platform connects people with counsellors, supports their understanding of mental well-being, and offers resources for those who wish to help themselves. The launch reflects the school’s focus on mental health as an important part of well-being.

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A new platform brings counselling, psychoeducation and self-help resources together in a safe space to talk things out

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Helping Dost is an initiative of Sunbeam World School and is affiliated with the school. It brings together counsellors with different specialisations and levels of experience, who work with and counsel the people who reach out to them.

AT A GLANCE

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Initiative: Helping Dost

Launched by: Sunbeam World School

Launch Date: 10 October 2026 (World Mental Health Day)

What It Is: A mental health platform affiliated with Sunbeam World School.

Key Offerings:

- Counselling

- Psychoeducation

- Help-seeking support

- Self-help resources

Website: https://helpingdost.com/

A SAFE SPACE, NOT A LABEL

Helping Dost is built on the belief that seeking support should not feel intimidating or clinical. The platform encourages people to reach out, and it helps them understand that not every difficult feeling or experience needs to be diagnosed.

Instead, Helping Dost is, first and foremost, a safe space for talking things out. Through psychoeducation, it helps people understand mental health better, and it supports those who wish to seek help.

WHAT HELPING DOST OFFERS

- Counselling: Access to counsellors with varied specialisations and levels of experience, who work with and counsel the people who reach out.

- Psychoeducation: Information and encouragement that help people better understand mental health and well-being.

- Help-seeking support: Guidance for those who wish to seek help, in a space that does not treat every concern as something to be diagnosed.

- Self-help resources: Resources on the platform for people who prefer to help themselves on their own.

SUNBEAM WORLD SCHOOL’S FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH

For Sunbeam World School, Helping Dost is an expression of its focus on mental health. By launching a dedicated platform with counsellors and resources, the school has made support easier to find and easier to ask for.

The school’s approach is built on understanding and conversation. Helping Dost encourages people to talk things out, learn about mental health, and seek help when they wish to, without feeling that they must first have a diagnosis.

Sunbeam World School conducts monthly mental health awareness workshops to promote emotional well-being, mindfulness, and a healthy lifestyle among students. The school also has in-house counsellors who provide immediate support to students over calls, addressing their concerns and emotional needs. Building on these existing initiatives, its association with Helping Dost further strengthens the school's commitment to student well-being by expanding access to professional mental health support and counselling.

“Mental health is an essential part of well-being, and it deserves to be talked about openly. Helping Dost is an initiative of Sunbeam World School, but it is open to all, and anyone can take counselling on the platform. Not every difficult feeling needs a diagnosis. Sometimes people simply need to talk things out, and sometimes they prefer to help themselves. Helping Dost offers both, with counsellors of different specialisations and experience alongside resources people can use on their own.”

- Dr Alisha Madhok Walia, The Founder & CEO, Sunbeam World School

WHY WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on 10 October to raise awareness of mental health. By launching Helping Dost on this day, Sunbeam World School placed the platform within a wider conversation about mental health and the importance of seeking support.

“When someone reaches out to Helping Dost, they do not need to have everything figured out, and they do not need a diagnosis. Not every difficult feeling is a disorder. Sometimes people just need a safe space to talk things out, and that is what we want Helping Dost to be. Our counsellors have different specialisations and levels of experience, and they work with each person who reaches out. For those who would rather start on their own, the platform offers resources they can use at their own pace. We launched it on World Mental Health Day to show that mental health is a priority at Sunbeam World School.”

- Ms Rashi Vermani, Project Manager, Helping Dost

WHO CAN USE HELPING DOST

Helping Dost is available to everyone. While it is an initiative started by Sunbeam World School, the portal is not restricted to the school premises, and everyone can seek counselling irrespective of their association with the school. Individuals can seek counselling from counsellors with varying specialisations and experience without having to go through any diagnosis. Every distress requires a diagnosis, and Helping Dost is meant to be a place where individuals can express themselves and get heard. For individuals who prefer to start their journey on their own, Helping Dost also provides self-help material that individuals can benefit from. Apart from counselling and self-help, Helping Dost also provides Psycho-education, which is an important factor that will help individuals learn more about mental health and be motivated to seek help at any time they wish to.

HOW TO ACCESS HELPING DOST

Accessing mental health support through Helping Dost is simple and convenient. Individuals can visit the official website https://helpingdost.com/ to explore the available services and connect with qualified mental health professionals. Through its accessible platform, Helping Dost aims to make professional emotional and psychological support easier to reach, offering individuals a safe and confidential space to seek guidance, discuss their concerns and take proactive steps towards better mental well-being.

ABOUT SUNBEAM WORLD SCHOOL

Sunbeam World School, founded on 3rd November 2020, is an online K-12 school with the legacy of 54 years. The school provides education from the Nursery level till Grade 12 and teaches children in more than 135 countries using innovative methods and different educational programmes. With the help of its motto “Learning without Limits,” the school aims to provide quality education to all learners around the world.

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