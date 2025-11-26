Sundaram Alternates Unveils ESG & Impact Report at IVCA GreenReturns Summit 2025, Highlighting a Blueprint for Climate-Resilient Investing

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 26: Sundaram Alternates today unveiled its ESG & Impact Report 2024-25 at Day 2 of the IVCA GreenReturns Summit, highlighting how disciplined private credit, responsible governance, and sustainability-aligned investment frameworks can reshape India's built environment and long-term economic resilience.

The report captures a comprehensive view of the firm's real estate private credit portfolio, its ESG integration practices, measurable environmental and social outcomes, and the expanding role of private capital in accelerating India's sustainability transition.

At a time when climate risks, rapid urbanisation, and widening socio-economic gaps are reshaping investment priorities, Sundaram Alternates' report demonstrates how responsibly deployed private credit can deliver both risk-adjusted returns and meaningful community-level impact.

"Private credit can be a powerful catalyst for sustainable change. At Sundaram Alternates, we are focused on financing businesses and projects that combine performance with purpose. The launch of our Impact Report at the IVCA GreenReturns Summit highlights how disciplined lending and responsible investing can accelerate India's transition towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient economy." said, Karthik Athreya, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates.

A Data-Backed View of Impact: Environment, Social and Governance Outcomes

The report provides verified performance and impact metrics across Sundaram Alternates' portfolio, showcasing how the firm integrates ESG at every stage--from investment screening to monitoring, stewardship, and exits.

Key Highlights from the Report

Environmental Impact

* Rs 20 million sq. ft. of green-built projects

* Rs 837,000 tCO₂e in embodied carbon savings

* Rs 268,000 tCO₂ in lifetime operational carbon savings

* Rs 579,000 MWh in lifetime energy savings

* Rs 28.9 million m³ in lifetime water savings

* Green homes designed to meet globally recognised certification standards

* Focus on heat-resilient construction, water security, and waste circularity

Social Impact

* 50,000+ jobs created (direct + indirect)

* 1.32 million people positively impacted

* 1,000+ women positively impacted

* Over 50% of residential units designed with universal accessibility features

* Emphasis on worker safety, fair wages, skilling, and community-level inclusion

Governance Excellence

* 100% of projects undergo ESG due diligence

* Rs 25,000 site workers trained in safety & environmental awareness

* Zero tolerance towards labour rights violations

* Annual ESG reporting and strong oversight through a dedicated ESG governance framework

A Structured Framework for Responsible Private Credit

The report outlines Sundaram Alternates' integrated ESG policy anchored in five core principles:

sustainable construction practices, workforce health & safety, climate and environmental resilience, corporate governance, and transition to low-carbon pathways.

The firm's governance architecture -- comprising its ESG Steering Committee, independent advisors, fund managers, analysts, and board oversight -- ensures that ESG obligations are embedded across term sheets, monitoring processes, green-building certifications, and sustainability reporting.

This structured approach helps investors evaluate not just financial performance but measurable outcomes aligned with SDGs, global ESG standards (GRI, SASB, EDGE), and India's national climate goals.

Positioning India for a Climate-Resilient Future

The report emphasises that India stands at a generational inflection point: the built environment accounts for nearly 40% of global emissions and over a third of natural resource consumption. Sundaram Alternates' work demonstrates how sustainable real estate, backed by private credit, can drive measurable climate outcomes and equitable urban development.

Across projects, the portfolio has delivered stronger tenant demand, enhanced operational efficiencies, reduced long-term risk exposure, and strengthened local supply chains--while channeling capital to underserved markets where the need is greatest.

Sundaram Alternate Assets Ltd., part of the Sundaram Finance Group, manages approximately Rs. 7,000 crores across private credit, corporate credit, and thematic equity funds. A rapidly growing alternate asset management platform, Sundaram Alternates specializes in differentiated investment solutions spanning private credit, fixed income, PMS equity strategies, and bespoke equity portfolios. Built on the core values of transparency, governance, and long-term value creation, Sundaram Alternates is actively expanding its footprint in India's dynamic investment ecosystem.

For more details, visit: www.sundaramalternates.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)