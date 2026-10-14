Sundeep Bhutoria Brings Bengal’s Mahalaya to the Nation in Hindi – Mahishasur Mardini ki Gatha

Culturist Sundeep Bhutoria, with Shubha Mudgal, Sourendra, and Soumyojit, teamed up to release Mahalaya – Mahishasur Mardini ki Gatha – in Hindi for the first time

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 14: On the occasion of Mahalaya, cultural enthusiast Sundeep Bhutoria has lent his voice to the narration of Mahishasura Mardini Ki Gatha, the saga of Goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon Mahishasura, presented for the first time in Hindi. Released as Mahalaya: The Story of Durga, the production pairs Bhutoria’s narration with songs by the eminent vocalist Shubha Mudgal and is now streaming on the Sourendro–Soumyojit YouTube channel who initiated the concept.

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For generations of Bengalis, Mahishasura Mardini has been a cherished childhood memory, heard on the radio at four in the morning on Mahalaya which marks the advent of devi paksha (fortnight of the Goddess). Kolkata-based culturist Mr Bhutoria, has long championed the idea of carrying this treasured tradition beyond the Bengali-speaking world. This production turns that conviction into reality, opening the story of Maa Durga to listeners across India, to Indians living abroad, and to lovers of Indian art and culture worldwide.

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As narrator, Mr Bhutoria guides the listener through the mythological narrative, his telling of the story interwoven with the songs. Alongside Shubha Mudgal, who joins him in narration as well as song, he carries the listener from episode to episode, keeping the spiritual essence of the original intact while making it accessible to children and younger generations encountering the tale for the first time.

Rooted in the original works of Sri Bani Kumar, Pankaj Kumar Mullick and Birendra Krishna Bhadra, the Hindi script has been recreated by eminent actor and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The production brings Sanskrit and Hindi together through traditional recitation, contemporary music and accessible storytelling.

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“Mahalaya is not just a broadcast for Bengal; it is a memory that lives in every Bengali home. My hope is that a child in Delhi, a family in Dubai or a listener in London can now feel the same stirring we felt at dawn as children. Telling Maa Durga’s story in Hindi is my small offering to keep that memory alive for generations to come,” said Mr Bhutoria.

Conceptualised and initiated by the music duo Sourendro–Soumyojit, the production blends traditional chants with symphonic arrangements and six original compositions by the duo, performed by Shubha Mudgal and Soumyojit. Acharya Tapash Chakraborty, a distinguished Sanskrit scholar, renders the Chandi Path, lending authenticity and spiritual depth, while music production is by Saikat Goblo Biswas. Shubha Mudgal’s own connection to Bengal, through parents who listened to the iconic broadcast, adds a further emotional layer. For Bhutoria and for Sourendro–Soumyojit, all of whom grew up in Bengal, it is a passion project.

At a time when artistic work is increasingly driven by the visual medium, this audio-first initiative seeks to preserve an invaluable part of Bengal’s cultural heritage and carry its message of peace, harmony and the triumph of good over evil to new audiences, across geographical and linguistic boundaries.

Sundeep Bhutoria is a Kolkata-based cultural enthusiast and a passionate advocate for India’s literary and artistic heritage. Born and bred in Bengal, he has championed the vision of taking Mahalaya’s Mahishasura Mardini to a national and global audience in Hindi.

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