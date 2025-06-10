Sundried, Supercharged & Seriously Tasty That’s Hale & Hearty Ragi Noodles !

In a world craving both taste and health, Foram Shah, the dynamic Founder and CEO of Hale & Hearty, is bringing a delicious change to Indian kitchens with her latest innovation – Ragi Millet Noodles. These noodles are not just a healthy alternative but a lifestyle upgrade for those seeking nutritious, tasty, and 100% Jain food options.

At the heart of this breakthrough is a carefully curated blend of Ragi flour (88%) and wheat flour (12%), delivering a perfect balance of taste, texture, and wellness. Known for being a super grain, Ragi is packed with calcium, iron, and essential amino acids, making Hale & Hearty Ragi Noodles a go-to choice for conscious consumers across age groups.

“People shouldn’t have to choose between taste and health,” says Foram Shah, who has passionately led the brand with a mission to make wholesome food accessible and enjoyable. “With Hale & Hearty Ragi Millet Noodles, we are making clean, nutritious, and 100% Jain-compliant meals available to every household.” www.myhnh.in or call us on 98196 41903 What sets Hale & Hearty apart is not just the ingredients but the process. The noodles are sun-dried, preserving natural flavor and nutrients without artificial preservatives. The accompanying Taste Maker is a flavor-packed mix of black pepper, white pepper, mango powder, chili, ginger, salt, and the uniquely aromatic Marathi Mokku powder—all natural and Jain-friendly.

Why Consumers Love Hale & Hearty Ragi Noodles: • 100% Jain Food – No onion, no garlic, and no hidden ingredients.

• High in Fiber and Nutrients – Promotes digestion, energy, and bone strength.

• Quick to Cook – Perfect for busy lifestyles and health-conscious snacking.

• No Preservatives or Artificial Additives – Only pure, sun-dried goodness.

• Flavorful & Filling – Spiced naturally for a truly satisfying meal.

With the rising demand for millet-based products and healthy alternatives in India, Hale & Hearty is poised to become a household name for those seeking Ragi Noodles that are both guilt-free and gourmet.

From parents searching for nutritious lunchbox options to millennials embracing mindful eating, Hale & Hearty Ragi Millet Noodles is the answer to India’s craving for clean, convenient, and culturally rooted food.

Ready to taste the goodness? Shop now at www.myhnh.in or call us on 98196 41903 to place your order!

