Sunflowers, K-Pop and everything in between: Rashmika Mandanna shares her Crocs story by embracing self-expression and personal style

New Delhi [India], May 16: Crocs, the global leader in fun and innovative footwear, is thrilled to announce movie star Rashmika Mandanna as its global ambassador from India. With her diverse and dynamic roles in Indian cinema, combined with a massive fan following, Rashmika has become one of the most beloved stars in the industry. Her authentic personality and versatility make her the perfect match for Crocs, a brand that celebrates individuality, style, and unfiltered self-expression. The movie star leads India's adaptation of the Global 'Your Crocs, Your Story, Your World' Campaign, inspiring fans to embrace individuality through the iconic Classics range and Jibbitz™ charms.

As part of this strategic partnership, Crocs India aims to strengthen its reach and deepen consumer relevance across regions, responding to the growing demand for fashion that is both expressive and accessible. Rashmika's pan-India appeal and cultural resonance will enable the brand to forge deeper connections with discerning consumers through innovative, storytelling led brand campaigns. The collaboration officially launches with "Your Crocs, Your Story, Your World" campaign--a pivotal moment in amplifying awareness for the Classics collection and Jibbitz™ charms, positioning them as everyday style essentials that celebrate individuality, while unlocking new avenues for growth across untapped markets.

As the face of the Indian edition of the global "Your Crocs, Your Story, Your World" campaign, Rashmika embodies the spirit of personal storytelling through style. The campaign spotlights Crocs not just as footwear, but as a canvas for self-expression, where individuality comes to life with every step. Through playful and customizable Jibbitz™ charms, consumers are encouraged to create looks that are uniquely their own--turning everyday fashion into a reflection of personal stories, moods, and moments, and making every pair of Crocs a one-of-a-kind statement.

Set against the vibrant canvas of Rashmika's daily life, the campaign film for "Your Crocs, Your Story, Your World" reimagines the everyday through the lens of magical surrealism. Seamlessly blending CGI and visual effects, the film playfully transforms familiar settings--film sets, red carpets, cozy home moments--into immersive worlds where Rashmika's Crocs and Jibbitz™ charms take center stage. Each charm springs to life with captivating animations, unlocking portals to her personal and professional worlds and blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination. By placing Jibbitz™ at the heart of the narrative, the film celebrates them as powerful tools of self-expression, turning every pair of Crocs into a dynamic canvas of creativity. This fresh, immersive visual storytelling invites consumers to embrace their unique selves, offering an inspiring, almost dreamlike experience that makes self-expression feel limitless and personal style truly magical.

View the campaign here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJD3koySPxV/

"Crocs has always been a brand I've felt connected to--I love the fun colors, quirky silhouettes, and the unapologetic individuality they stand for," said Rashmika Mandanna. "If you know me, you know I never shy away from expressing myself. Whether it's my love for K-pop, Korean snacks, or sunflowers--I wear my heart on my sleeve. With Crocs and Jibbitz™, I get to bring that side of me to life and create something that's completely my own. I'm so excited for my fans across India to experience the 'Your Crocs, Your Story, Your World' campaign and discover how they can express their own unique style with Crocs."

Yann Le Bozec, Head of Crocs International Marketing, shared, "Rashmika embodies everything Crocs stands for--authenticity, confidence, and personal expression. Her incredible reach across India, especially among young audiences, makes her the perfect ambassador to amplify our connection with the local consumer. With Rashmika leading our campaign, we're excited to inspire a new generation to celebrate their individuality with Crocs."

Sharing his thoughts, Akshat Gupt, CCO & Co-Founder, Kulfi Collective, said: "Crocs has always been about self-expression. Through this campaign, we wanted to elevate Jibbitz™ as a storytelling device--one that visually captures how our experiences shape us. It's about owning your world, your way, and Rashmika brings this to life beautifully."

This 360-degree campaign will roll out across digital, social, retail, and exclusive brand experiences, inviting fans to step into their own unique world of self-expression. In addition, it introduces fresh, elevated silhouettes like the Bae Clog, along with exciting new colorways in classics and crush such as Mystic Purple, Daylily, and more. These new styles are now available for shoppers to explore at select Crocs stores across India or online at crocs.in and Myntra.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688396/CROCS_Rashmika_Mandanna.jpg

