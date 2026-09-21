Sunfraa Green Energy Becomes Authorised Channel Partner of Adani Solar in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), 21 September 2026: Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. has announced its third Authorised Channel Partnership with Adani Solar in Varanasi, expanding its presence in the Uttar Pradesh market after establishing partnerships in Ahmedabad-Vijapur and Rajkot. The partnership is aimed at strengthening the availability of Adani Solar modules in Varanasi and supporting the development of the region’s rooftop solar ecosystem.

The collaboration comes at a time when rooftop solar is gaining greater attention among households and businesses across India, supported by government initiatives and increasing awareness around renewable energy. The Government of India’s PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana targets the installation of rooftop solar systems in one crore households and has an overall outlay of ₹75,021 crore. The scheme has also contributed to the development of a wider ecosystem involving solar manufacturers, distributors, dealers, installers, service providers and other stakeholders.

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Through the new partnership, Sunfraa Green Energy will support the distribution of Adani Solar modules in the Varanasi market. The company will work with local dealers, installers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders to strengthen the availability of solar products and support customers exploring rooftop solar solutions.

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The partnership was formally marked through a launch programme in Varanasi that brought together solar dealers, distributors, entrepreneurs and business owners from the region. The event highlighted the growing interest in rooftop solar and the opportunities emerging for businesses operating across the local renewable energy value chain.

Representatives from Adani Solar and Sunfraa Green Energy discussed the importance of developing a stronger local network to support the wider adoption of solar energy. With distribution and installation partners playing an important role in connecting customers with solar products and services, the expansion of the local ecosystem is expected to support greater awareness and access in the region.

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Speaking on the development, Hamit Patwa, Naman Nagarsheth, Eshan Cholia, Shivam Vekaria and Kalpesh Solanki, Co-founders of Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd., said, “For many households, the adoption of rooftop solar still involves challenges around awareness, access to reliable products and trusted installation support. Our partnership in Varanasi is aimed at addressing these gaps by bringing quality solar modules closer to customers through a strong local network. Varanasi has significant potential for rooftop solar adoption, and through this partnership, we aim to make the transition to solar simpler and more accessible while contributing to the vision of PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. We remain committed to building a stronger solar ecosystem and supporting more households in benefiting from the opportunities created by India’s rooftop solar growth.” The Varanasi partnership also marks another step in Sunfraa Green Energy’s expansion beyond its Gujarat base. The company currently caters to more than 400 companies in Gujarat and 200 companies in Uttar Pradesh. Its expanding network is focused on working with businesses and channel partners involved in the distribution and adoption of solar energy products.

For Varanasi, the partnership adds another channel through which solar products can reach the local market as demand for distributed renewable energy continues to develop. By strengthening relationships with dealers, installers and entrepreneurs, the collaboration is intended to support the broader infrastructure required for rooftop solar adoption.

The company said its Varanasi expansion forms part of its broader focus on supporting India’s transition towards renewable energy while contributing to the development of local solar markets. The partnership with Adani Solar adds to its existing channel network and extends its presence in Uttar Pradesh, where the company sees opportunities for further participation in the growing rooftop solar ecosystem.

About Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Sunfraa Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. is a renewable energy company based in Gujarat engaged in the distribution of Adani Solar modules. The company works with dealers, businesses and other stakeholders across the solar ecosystem and currently caters to more than 400 companies in Gujarat and 200 companies in Uttar Pradesh.

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