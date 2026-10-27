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Home / Business / Sunglasses Villa Brings Luxury Eyewear Within Reach with Premium Styles at Affordable Prices

Sunglasses Villa Brings Luxury Eyewear Within Reach with Premium Styles at Affordable Prices

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ANI
Updated At : 02:47 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: Sunglasses Villa, an online destination for stylish eyewear, today announced its collection of affordable premium sunglasses and eyeglasses, priced between ₹800 and ₹3,499. The brand’s mission is simple: great style shouldn’t come with a premium price tag.

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Affordable premium sunglasses and eyeglasses that combine elevated design, quality materials, and everyday value

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For many shoppers, high-end eyewear has long felt out of reach. Sunglasses Villa is changing that by offering refined designs, quality construction, and dependable eye protection at a fraction of what luxury eyewear typically costs. The brand believes everyone deserves to feel confident and put-together, whether they’re driving to work, travelling, working in front of a screen, or spending a weekend outdoors.

The sunglasses collection features a curated range of styles for men and women, from classic aviators and wayfarers to modern oversized and sporty silhouettes. Each pair is selected for sturdy yet lightweight frames that hold their shape and stay comfortable through long hours of wear, paired with clear, scratch-resistant lenses that reduce glare and help shield the eyes from harmful UV rays. With prices starting at just ₹800, shoppers can own a premium-looking pair for every outfit and occasion.

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Alongside sunglasses, Sunglasses Villa offers a stylish line of eyeglasses and optical frames designed for everyday use. From minimal metal frames to bold acetate designs, the collection balances fashion with function. The frames are built to be durable, lightweight, and comfortable for all-day wear at the office, in college, or at home, giving customers an easy way to upgrade their look without paying luxury prices.

So why should shoppers choose Sunglasses Villa? The answer lies in its blend of premium style, reliable quality, and genuine value. Every product is chosen to look and feel high-end while remaining priced for real budgets. The brand pairs this with a simple, secure shopping experience and customer-friendly options such as Cash on Delivery, allowing shoppers to buy with complete confidence and pay only when their order arrives.

“Luxury is about how a pair of glasses looks, feels, and performs, not how much it costs,” said a spokesperson for Sunglasses Villa. “Our goal is to help every customer refresh their style for every season without overspending.”

Beyond eyewear, Sunglasses Villa has grown into a complete lifestyle accessories destination, offering premium belts, wallets, pens, perfumes, and gadgets alongside its sunglasses and eyeglasses, all priced between ₹800 and ₹3,499 and ideal for personal use or gifting. All orders are delivered within 3–4 days, with Cash on Delivery available.

About Sunglasses Villa

Sunglasses Villa is an online retailer dedicated to making luxury sunglasses, eyeglasses, and lifestyle accessories affordable. With a focus on style, quality, and value, the brand offers a growing collection for shoppers who want a premium look at a price they can feel good about.

Website: https://sunglassesvilla.in/

Address: Masjid Bandar, Mumbai – 400003

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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