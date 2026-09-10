DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Sungrow Calls for Scenario-based and integrated systems to Accelerate the Next Phase of the Renewable Energy Transition

Sungrow Calls for Scenario-based and integrated systems to Accelerate the Next Phase of the Renewable Energy Transition

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global energy transition enters a new phase, flexibility, system integration and lifecycle value will become increasingly critical to building resilient and efficient energy systems, according to Dr. Zhuang Cai, General Manager of the Product Business Center at Sungrow Energy Storage BU.

Speaking at a panel hosted by BloombergNEF during Hong Kong Green Tech Leadership Dialogue 2026, Dr. Cai joined senior executives from Stonepeak, EVE Energy and HSBC to discuss how manufacturers, energy companies and financial institutions can continue to shape evolving energy markets amid accelerating technological innovation, expanding clean energy deployment and increasing geopolitical complexity.

Advertisement

From Equipment to Scenario-Based Solutions Dr. Cai highlighted that future power systems will require flexibility across multiple timescales: from seconds and minutes to hours, days and even seasons. No single technology can cover every timescale or application.

Advertisement

Dr. Cai also pointed to a fundamental shift in the energy industry: from supplying individual pieces of equipment toward developing integrated, scenario-based energy solutions. Rather than optimizing technologies in isolated devices, future energy systems will increasingly combine different resources according to specific application scenarios. This could include the integration of photovoltaic and energy storage, or the coordinated deployment of wind power, hydrogen and other emerging energy technologies.

For equipment manufacturers, this evolution requires a broader technology perspective. Different storage technologies—including lithium-ion batteries, flow batteries, compressed air and hydrogen—can serve different technical and economic requirements. The ability to match technologies with specific scenarios will therefore become increasingly important.

Advertisement

At the system level, Dr. Cai emphasized the importance of modularity and platformization. Future energy storage systems should not be locked into a single technology pathway. Instead, they should function more like building blocks, allowing power, energy and control modules to be configured and combined according to different application requirements.

The Fusion of Software and Hardware As energy systems become increasingly complex, system integration will also extend beyond hardware. Dr. Cai noted that the next generation of energy infrastructure will require deeper integration between software and hardware. Software will serve as the "skeleton and blood" of the system, enabling different assets to communicate, coordinate and operate intelligently as one integrated platform.

This means software capabilities will need to become increasingly diverse and scenario-specific, supporting the coordinated operation of complex energy assets and helping optimize system performance under changing operating conditions.

Going Global: Localization as a Strategic Imperative Dr. Cai emphasized that going global is increasingly important for Chinese companies to enter overseas markets, strengthen supply chain resilience and diversify geopolitical risks. However, localization not only requires establishing local production or R&D facilities. It also includes hiring local talents, complying with local regulations and ESG requirements, and integrating into local communities and cultures. In a complex environment, transparent compliance is equally critical to addressing concerns around issues such as data security and technology. By demonstrating strong local compliance and operational transparency, companies can build trust with clients and partners and demonstrate a stronger foundation for long-term growth overseas.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts