Sungrow Ranks 12th Globally and Tops Electrical Equipment Sector in Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100

HEFEI, China, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally renowned renewable energy company, has been named on Corporate Knights' 2026 Global 100 list of the world's most sustainable corporations during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Ranked 12th globally and first in the electrical equipment manufacturing sector, the recognition highlights Sungrow's sustainable growth strategy and strong business performance.

For the 2026 ranking, the Global 100 evaluated more than 8,000 publicly listed companies based on criteria including sustainable investments, revenues, and revenue momentum. This accolade follows Sungrow's recent recognition by Time magazine and Statista as one of the World's Best Companies in Sustainable Growth 2026.

Sustainability Embedded in Strategy and Operations

Guided by its sustainability philosophy, "Green Mission, Better Life," Sungrow actively integrates the principles into every facet of its global operations. The company's strategic framework is built on five pillars: Excellent Governance, Towards Net Zero, Eco-friendly Development, Mutually Beneficial Collaboration, and Diversity and Inclusion. This commitment has been recognized with an MSCI ESG rating of AAA and the EcoVadis Gold Medal for Corporate Social Responsibility at the group level in 2025.

Sungrow is also committed to achieving carbon neutrality on the operational level by 2028, carbon neutrality across the supply chain by 2038, and net zero across the supply chain by 2048.

Innovation as the Bridge to a Sustainable Future

Sungrow's sustainability impact is driven by continuous innovation and R&D investment. In the first three quarters of 2025 alone, the company invested USD 438 million in research and development with more than 11,000 patents filed. This technological expertise supports its "Bridge to a Sustainable Future" brand value proposition, converting natural resources into reliable clean energy for customers in over 100 countries.

By the end of June 2025, Sungrow's cumulative installed capacity of power electronic converters exceeded 870 GW worldwide, over 540 million tons of CO₂ emissions can be avoided annually together with its customers. The company continues to advance comprehensive solutions across solar, wind, energy storage, EV charging, and hydrogen energy.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide and is recognized by BloombergNEF as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company. Sungrow supports customers with a global service network of 520 service outlets. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

