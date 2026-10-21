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Home / Business / Suniel Shetty inaugurates Tungsten Fitness Club’s flagship Pune centre in Wanowrie

Suniel Shetty inaugurates Tungsten Fitness Club’s flagship Pune centre in Wanowrie

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ANI
Updated At : 03:29 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Expanding its footprint into Maharashtra’s cultural and IT hub, premium fitness chain Tungsten Fitness Club formally launched its brand-new centre in Wanowrie today. The high-profile evening launch was headlined by veteran Bollywood actor and fitness icon Suniel Shetty, who inaugurated the facility amidst an audience of fitness enthusiasts, investors, and invited patrons.

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The grand opening commenced with a traditional welcome ceremony, followed by an interactive address where Suniel Shetty cut the ceremonial ribbon to declare the facility open. Engaging games and fitness challenges kept the gathering energized before attendees were taken on a walkthrough of the setup.

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The Wanowrie outpost marks the gym chain’s strategic foray outside Navi Mumbai, where it already operates five round-the-clock centres across Nerul, Sanpada, Ghansoli, Ulwe, and Vashi. Known for its 24/7 operational model that caters to corporate professionals and shift workers alike, the brand brings its holistic training philosophy to Pune.

Fitted with premium imported European equipment, the Wanowrie facility covers dedicated zones for heavy strength training, functional workouts, and conditioning. The centre is set to roll out a diverse roster of group workouts including CrossFit, mixed martial arts, Zumba, and yoga, alongside tailored one-on-one personal training regimens. For post-workout recovery, the new hub features a dedicated recovery zone equipped specifically with steam and ice bath facilities.

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Speaking at the launch, Vishal Narendra Mangal, Founder, Tungsten Fitness Club highlighted Pune’s rapidly growing appetite for structured wellness spaces. He says “Our aim at TFC has always been to make premium fitness feel approachable and consistent for members, not intimidating. Suniel Shetty’s presence at our Wanowrie launch means a lot to us, especially as he visited TFC back in 2024 and has seen how far we have come. Pune is an important market for us, and we want this centre to become a place where members train regularly and stay motivated.”

The launch concluded with exclusive on-spot membership privileges rolled out for early sign-ups, drawing strong interest from local residents looking for round-the-clock, full-spectrum training facilities in the neighbourhood.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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