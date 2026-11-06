Suniel Shetty Takes on Strategic Leadership Role at NKN Media

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: In a landmark move that signals an evolving era of global media and entertainment convergence, NKN Media announced a major breakthrough with the coming on board of Bollywood legend and an exemplary entrepreneur, Mr. Suniel Shetty as a distinguished Mentor.

This would be a strategic leadership role for Mr. Shetty who brings both his decades long business acumen as well as the star power to the dedicated initiatives undertaken by NKN Media. Announcing this as a major step forward, Mr. Abdul Majid Khan, CEO & Group MD, NKN Media said:

“Under his mentorship, we are so looking forward to building businesses that are meaningful, full of purpose and those that create an impact for the larger good. He brings with him immense business know-how that we look forward to imbibing from. We look forward to contributing positively to the UAE's growing economy and be part of the burgeoning entrepreneurship ecosystem here.”

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Sunil Shetty, whose decades of influence in entertainment, fitness, and lifestyle branding have made him a household name and a respected entrepreneur, will bring his visionary approach to NKN Media’s strategic board. His involvement is expected to dramatically amplify the company's niche IP events, attract top-tier global partnerships, and inject high level of creative energy into NKN’s portfolio.

NKN Media over the past few years has taken aggressive steps towards its strategic vision of positioning with a purpose for its clients and patrons. Localization techniques combined with equal emphasis on all media streams puts its outreach efforts on a global level for all their projects. By delivering consistently on clients’ goals, its retention strategy has helped create a meaningful impact for all their stakeholders and that is the ambition that they wish to carry on.

By venturing into key partnerships with leading mainstream media houses like India Today Group, Times Network, NDTV, Republic TV etc., the idea is to leverage on the skills, experience and the know-how of its team for building meaningful and continuous momentum through quality IP events. NKN Media’s International Property Expo which started from Dubai has already covered London, Singapore and New Delhi in the past one year. And with its latest initiative, Falcons of Majlis, Middle East’s first initiative acknowledging the start-ups from the region for their next stage of expansion, it is only reinforcing its commitment of building a sustainable eco-system for early-stage start-ups.

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