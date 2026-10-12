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Home / Business / Sunil Bharti Mittal conferred France's highest civilian award

Sunil Bharti Mittal conferred France's highest civilian award

Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion d'Honneur is the highest civilian award bestowed by the French Republic

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:20 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has been conferred the highest civilian award in France, Chevalier de lOrdre national de la Légion d'Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour). (Handout via PTI)
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Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has been conferred the highest civilian award in France, Chevalier de l'Ordre national de la Legion d'Honneur (Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour), by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion d'Honneur is the highest civilian award bestowed by the French Republic.

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Mittal has been conferred the distinction in recognition of his longstanding commitment to deepening economic ties between India and France and his outstanding achievements in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, a company statement said.

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Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou said that Sunil Bharti Mittal has been a friend of France for more than thirty years, since the early days of Airtel in 1992.

"He has unflaggingly nurtured these ties over the decades and shown what French and Indian business endeavours can achieve together. Today he advances these relations as Vice-Chairman of Eutelsat, at a time when our two countries are moving forward jointly in space and digital technology.

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"In awarding him the Legion d'Honneur, the President of the Republic recognises an outstanding business leader who has contributed to making France a lasting partner in India," he said.

The insignia will be conferred at a ceremony to be held on October 28, 2026, at the Ambassade de France (Embassy of France in India), New Delhi.

On the recognition, Mittal expressed gratitude towards Republic of France.

"My association with France began at Airtel's inception in 1992, when Compagnie Generale des Eaux joined hands with Bharti to introduce mobile telephony in India.

"It continues today through my role as Co-Chairman of Eutelsat, the European satellite champion. I accept this honour with gratitude to the President of the French Republic, HE Mr Emmanuel Macron and with a renewed commitment to further deepen the economic ties between India and France," Mittal said.

In 2007, Mittal was conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours.

In 2024, he became the first Indian citizen to be honoured as a Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) by King Charles III.

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