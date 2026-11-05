Sunny Diamonds opens Signature Showroom in Chennai Ahead Of Diwali

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5: Sunny Diamonds opened its 5,000 sq. ft. Signature Showroom on TTK Road, Alwarpet, on 31st October.

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With more than three decades in the jewellery trade and showrooms across Kerala and in Coimbatore, the brand now brings its natural diamond jewellery and Internally Flawless (IF) solitaires to Chennai.

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The launch celebrations were graced by Chief Guest Dr. M. A. M. R. Muthiah, Chairman of the Chettinad Group, along with several distinguished dignitaries and prominent personalities.

The guests included playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar, mother of the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C. Joseph Vijay; Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Mr. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti; Padma Shri Aruna Sairam; former cricketer Robin Singh; Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings; Dr. Amulya Rao, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Chennai; actors Napoleon, Bobby Simha, R. Sarathkumar and Meena; Lijisha Praveen, Director of Gokulam Group of Companies; Mr. Jayanthilal Challani, President of the Jewellers and Diamond Traders' Association, Madras, and Mr. Prasanna Kumar; Mr. K. T. Srinivasa Raja, Managing Director of A2B; Mr. Amit Pratihari, Managing Director, GIA India Laboratory Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Ravichandran, Chairman of TVH (True Value Homes) Group; Mr. Ravi, Chairman of Vasantha Bhavan; film producer K. T. Kunjumon; Dr. Santhosh Jacob, renowned orthopaedic surgeon; and Baby John. Their presence added prominence to the occasion as they visited the new showroom and explored its collections.

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The showroom was inaugurated by P. P. Sunny, Founder, Sunny Diamonds, along with Directors Seena Sunny, Rohan Sunny, Prem Sunny and Nikitha.

The showroom features bridal jewellery, traditional and contemporary designs, and pieces for everyday wear. Its collections include Auriga, a solitaire collection; Purva, antique gold jewellery; and Prakriti, set with natural gemstones.

“Our philosophy has always been simple: give every customer an extraordinary experience, and they will be a customer for life. We are delighted to bring that dedication and our finest diamonds to Chennai,” said P. P. Sunny, Founder, Sunny Diamonds.

The showroom offers personalised consultations with client advisors and bespoke pieces crafted by in-store artisans, with designs to suit every occasion and individual taste.

To mark the opening and the Diwali season, Sunny Diamonds has announced gifts worth a total of ₹5 crore, with an assured gift on every purchase. Other offers include 10 grams of complimentary silver for every ₹1 lakh spent on diamond jewellery, and an additional ₹2,400 per sovereign on old gold exchange.

The offers are valid until 15 November, subject to terms and conditions.

For More Information

Contact: +91 97443 55555

Website: www.sunnydiamonds.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sunnydiamondsofficial/

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