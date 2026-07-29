SUNON Unveils ErP 2026-Ready Green EC Fans to Power Next-Gen AI Infrastructure

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Kaohsiung [Taiwan], July 29: As global industries rush to scale AI infrastructure under stringent ESG mandates, high-efficiency thermal management has become mission-critical. Addressing the newly implemented EU ErP 2026 energy efficiency standards, SUNON has launched its next-generation Green EC Fan Series, delivering on the ultimate brand promise: "Go Green with SUNON Cooling." Engineered for maximum airflow, smart telemetry, and uncompromising reliability, this series is built to redefine cooling in high-density computing environments.

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As visually captured in the lineup's striking debut, the series features a rugged, phantom-black industrial chassis centered around the vibrant 'SUNON Corporate Green Ring'. Representing 'Sun On -- Everyday,' the ring mirrors the rising sun of our sustainable future, while asserting SUNON's ambition to set the ultimate standard in thermal technology with safe, eco-friendly design.

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Next-Gen Telemetry: Modbus Smart Control & Dynamic Power Allocation Compatibility

To meet modern data center demands for granular, quantifiable energy tracking, the new SUNON EC series integrates both Modbus-RTU communication and PWM speed control. The onboard electronic control circuitry provides real-time status monitoring, ensuring seamless Dynamic Power Allocation compatibility by allowing the host system to dynamically adjust fan speeds based on live thermal loads. This precise, system-level airflow deployment eliminates idle power waste, helping enterprises achieve strict low-carbon operational targets.

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Future-Proofed for 800VDC Architectures & Global Deployments

SUNON is actively bridging the gap between legacy systems and next-generation power grids:

- Universal Wide-Voltage Support: Featuring intelligent auto-sensing circuitry, the fans support single-phase 200-277VAC and three-phase 380-480VAC architectures, streamlining global deployment across renewable energy sites and heavy machinery.

- Ready for the 800VDC Era: As AI Data Centers and High-Performance Computing (HPC) platforms transition to high-voltage direct current architectures, SUNON's EC motor technology is purpose-built to scale alongside evolving 800VDC infrastructure, expanding its footprint across HVAC, energy storage systems (ESS), and EV charging stations.

Hardened for Harsh Environments: IP68 & ATEX Gas-Explosion Protection

Certified to rigorous global safety standards, the EC series offers tailored protection for volatile environments:

- IP55 / IP68 Ingress Protection: IP55 variants handle highly humid commercial refrigeration environments, while IP68-rated solutions provide robust salt-spray corrosion resistance for outdoor energy storage and EV charging stations.

- EU ATEX Gas Explosion-Proof Certification: Engineered with spark-free architecture to eliminate gas-ignition risks, SUNON's EC series delivers proven, high-reliability cooling in hazardous environments. With field-tested applications and demonstrated performance across petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food processing, and new energy plants, SUNON provides verified solutions that enable customers to fast-track implementation and ensure seamless compliance.

Aerodynamic Breakthroughs and MagLev Technology

Built upon proprietary motor design and advanced material science, SUNON has overhauled fan reliability for ultra-demanding workloads:

- Optimized Aerodynamics: Utilizing fluid dynamics simulation, the redesigned blades feature an increased curvature and surface area, yielding a highly concentrated airflow profile with extended air-throw distances.

- MagLev Motor Technology: Incorporating SUNON's signature vertical MagLev System, the rotor stabilizes its center of gravity to eliminate mechanical wobbling. Paired with high-temperature-resistant VAPO sleeve bearings, the design eradicates the friction vulnerabilities of traditional sleeve bearings, offering near-zero vibration and an extended operational lifespan -- ideal for noise-sensitive medical and laboratory refrigeration.

"SUNON doesn't just build fans; we engineer full-stack hardware and software protection to solve the friction between strict energy regulations and brutal operating conditions," says SUNON. "As ErP 2026 approaches, our in-house R&D ensures global clients can seamlessly transition to next-gen power architectures without sacrificing sustainability."

Moving forward, SUNON will continue to ground its innovations in the "Go Green with SUNON Cooling" philosophy. By deepening the development of the Green EC series, SUNON aims to assist global customers in enhancing energy efficiency, accelerating low-carbon transformation, and driving toward a sustainable future.

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