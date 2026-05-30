PRNewswire

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 30: Sunsure Energy, India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities, today announced that it has commissioned the 105 MWp project in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba District in record 4 months from PPA signing. The project is the first solar project to evacuate green power under the state government's Green Energy Corridor-II (GEC-II) project -- a landmark milestone in Uttar Pradesh's clean energy transition.

Advertisement

The project, located in Kabrai village, is the Company's 11th plant in the state. Spread across 282 acres, it is connected to the grid through a dedicated 7-km, 132 kV transmission line and will generate over 16.7 crore units of clean power annually -- enough to meet the electricity needs of nearly 1.4 lakh Indian households for a year, offsetting approximately 1.2 lakh tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually and close to 3 million tonnes over its lifetime.

Advertisement

Green Energy Corridor-II project refers to the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL)'s investment of nearly Rs 5,400 crore to construct 21 substations and associated transmission infrastructure to evacuate close to 4,000 MW of solar power from the Bundelkhand region. The successful evacuation of solar power from Sunsure's Kabrai plant -- through the newly energised 220 kV Kabrai substation -- marks the first time green power has flowed through this corridor, setting a precedent for the projects that will follow.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, Mr. Shashank Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Sunsure Energy said, "India's clean energy transition is inseparable from its manufacturing ambitions. As India builds out its capacity across multiple sectors, UP's ambition to integrate clean energy with multiple manufacturing clusters within the state, sets a very clear benchmark. We are delighted to be a part of the state's clean energy story and immensely grateful to the state government, UPPTCL and our partners who have helped us build the renewable assets which allow Indian industry to grow without compromising on its climate commitments."

Advertisement

With the commissioning of this project, Sunsure now has 11 facilities and 365 MWp capacity operational in Uttar Pradesh. Through its UP Shakti initiative started in 2023, the Company is looking to expand its footprint and deepen its engagement in the state further to 500 MW of operational capacity by the end of FY26 by when its 125 MW/ 500 MWh Battery Energy Storage Project will be commissioned. Sunsure Energy currently supplies power to some of the biggest industrial consumers in India like LG Electronics, Kajaria Ceramics, Jindal Stainless, Dabur, and Bisleri, among others.

About Sunsure Energy:

Founded in 2014, Sunsure Energy is India's preferred Round-the-Clock renewable energy solutions provider for leading businesses and utilities. As a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), Sunsure enables corporations across India to embrace clean energy with ease and confidence through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that offset up to 100% of their power use with round-the-clock clean energy (RE-RTC) from solar, wind, and battery storage solutions. Sunsure is backed by Partners Group AG with an equity commitment of USD 400 million towards its vision of building the largest industrial decarbonisation company in India and Southeast Asia. With 800 MW operational RE assets, 7.10 GW under various stages of development and construction across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, and a target of 10 GW operational capacity by 2030, Sunsure is committed to Making India's Power Move. https://sunsure-energy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989870/Sunsure_Energy_150_MWp_Solar_Park_Kabrai_Mahoba_Uttar_Pradesh.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491395/Sunsure_Energy.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)