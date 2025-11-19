Suntech Infra Solutions Limited Announces H1 FY26 Results

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: Suntech Infra Solutions Limited (NSE: SUNTECH), one of the leading B2B civil construction and infrastructure services providers, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Half Year ended September 30, 2025 (H1 FY26), as approved by the Board of Directors.

Key Financial Highlights - H1 FY2025-26

* Total Income: ₹6,895.95 lakh Up by 16.84% YoY

* Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹432.92 lakh

* Net Profit: ₹302.45 lakh up by 25.52% YoY

* Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹1.56

Recent Highlights:

* Received new civil works orders worth ₹4.39 crore, including diaphragm wall, mobilization & excavation jobs from two customers.

* Order execution timelines range between 3 to 6 months, strengthening near-term revenue visibility.

* Board approved proposal to incorporate a subsidiary in Dubai, marking Suntech's planned international expansion.

* The disclosure has been made at the proposal stage, with further updates to be shared after legal incorporation.

* Issued purchase orders worth approx. ₹25 crore for construction equipment procurement.

* These equipment additions are aimed at capacity expansion, with deliveries expected within 10-120 days.

* Received an order worth ₹24.05 crore from Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. (TKIL) for Civil Works - Plant & Non-Plant Buildings.

Management's comment:

"This has been a steady half-year for us. The Company continued to strengthen its execution capabilities across multiple civil construction and infra projects. With a healthy mix of foundation works, industrial structures, and equipment rental services, we delivered consistent performance during H1 FY26. The infrastructure sector continues to offer strong opportunities, and with our expanding order book, experienced management team, and well-established project execution track record, we remain confident of maintaining disciplined growth in the coming time."

