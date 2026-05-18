Suntech Infra Solutions Limited Announces H2 FY26 and FY26 Results

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New Delhi [India], May 18: Suntech Infra Solutions Limited (NSE: SUNTECH), one of the leading B2B civil construction and infrastructure services providers, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26

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H2 FY26 Highlights

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- Total Income stood at ₹11,020.21 Lakhs

- EBITDA stood at ₹2,456.07 Lakhs with EBITDA Margin of 22.29%

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- PAT stood at ₹1,072.80 Lakhs with PAT Margin of 9.73%

FY26 Highlights

- Total Income stood at ₹17,916.16 Lakhs

- EBITDA stood at ₹3,822.09 Lakhs with EBITDA Margin of 21.33%

- PAT stood at ₹1,375.25 Lakhs with PAT Margin of 7.68%

Other Key Highlights:

- FY26 Total Income increased 16% YoY to ₹17,916.16 Lakhs driven by strong demand in infrastructure execution and equipment hiring operations

- PAT grew 14% YoY to ₹1,375.25 Lakhs reflecting operational resilience despite higher finance and depreciation costs associated with business expansion

- Hiring Business revenue increased to ₹1,632.61 Lakhs in FY26 while Job Work business contributed ₹15,994.76 Lakhs, demonstrating diversified revenue streams across infrastructure operations

- The Company maintained healthy execution momentum across civil construction and infrastructure development projects during FY26

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Director, Suntech Infra Solutions Limited, stated:"Our performance during FY26 reflects the Company's strong execution capabilities and sustained momentum across both Hiring and Job Work business segments. The infrastructure and construction sector continues to offer significant long-term opportunities, supported by increasing investments in infrastructure development across the country. Our focus remains on improving operational efficiencies, strengthening our equipment base, and enhancing execution capabilities to cater to growing project requirements.

We have also continued deploying IPO proceeds towards working capital requirements and acquisition of construction equipment, which will further strengthen our operational capacity and support scalable growth in the coming years.With a healthy order pipeline, diversified business model, and strong industry outlook, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum while creating long-term value."

About Suntech Infra Solutions Limited:

Suntech Infra Solutions Limited is a B2B construction and infrastructure solutions company engaged in civil construction, turnkey foundation works, and construction equipment rental services. The Company has executed projects across sectors such as Power, Oil & Gas, Steel, Cement, Renewable Energy, Refineries, Process Plants, and Infrastructure. Suntech is led by a highly experienced management team and has built strong capabilities in piling, foundation engineering, bridge works, and industrial structures.

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