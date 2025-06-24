Suntech Infra Solutions Limited IPO To Open On 25th June, Sets Price Band at Rs 81 to Rs 86 Per Share

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 24: Incorporated in April 2009, Suntech Infra Solutions Limited is a business-to-business (" B2B") construction company. The Company provides Civil Construction Services, including Foundation and Structural Works, through direct contracting, sub-contracting, and equipment rental. The company is going to become public as it has announced to raise Rs 44.39 crores via an initial public offering (IPO) by issuing upto 51,61,600 equity shares, comprising a fresh Offer of upto 39,74,400 Equity Shares and an offer for sale of upto 11,87,200 equity shares.

For its SME Initial Public Offering (IPO), Suntech Infra Solutions Limited has established a price band of Rs 81 to Rs 86 per share. The company's shares will be listed on the NSE SME, with a projected listing date of Wednesday, July 02, 2025.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Suntech Infra Solutions IPO, while Mas Services Limited is the registrar for the issue.

The issue proceeds will be utilized for Funding working capital requirements of the company, Funding of capital expenditure requirements of the company towards purchase of Construction Equipments for civil construction business and General Corporate Purpose.

The shares for Suntech Infra Solutions Limited are anticipated to be allotted on Monday, June 30, 2025 and on Tuesday, July 01, 2025, the shares will be credited to the demat account of the allottees. Suntech Infra Solutions IPO offers total 51,61,600 shares. Out of which Offer of Upto 2,59,200 Equity Shares to Market Maker and offer of Upto 49,02,400 Equity Shares (Net Offer to Public). Out of (Net Offer to Public) Upto 24,49,600 allocated to QIB, Not Less than 7,36,000 allocated to NII, Not Less than 17,16,800 allocated to RII.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of Rs 1,37,600 considering the minimum lot size for an application is 1600 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 3200 shares, for a total investment of Rs 2,75,200 lakh at upper price band.

The company served public and private clients, providing solutions in Power, Oil & Gas, Steel, Cement, Renewable Energy, Refineries, Petrochemical, Fertilizer, and Process Plants. They also contribute to urban and rural infrastructure, including bridges and irrigation systems.

As of May 31, 2025, under the civil construction vertical we had an Order Book of worth approximately ₹ 15,496 Lakhs. As of May 31, 2025 under the Construction Equipment Renting vertical we have order book of approximately ₹ 476.55 Lakhs.

For the period ended December 31, 2024, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹8,972.48 lakhs. The company recorded an EBITDA of ₹2,957.12 lakhs and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹1,027.73 lakhs. The Return on Equity (RoE) stood at 23.52%, while the Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) was 14.14%.

