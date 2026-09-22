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Home / Business / SUPCON Showcases Industrial AI and Autonomous Operations at Gastech 2026

SUPCON Showcases Industrial AI and Autonomous Operations at Gastech 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 03:33 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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BANGKOK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON participated in Gastech 2026, held from 14–17 September at BITEC, Bangkok, bringing together energy leaders, technology innovators and industry professionals from around the world to explore the future of Oil & Gas, LNG and energy industries.

Under the theme "Bridging Sensing to Autonomy," SUPCON demonstrated how Industrial AI, advanced automation, digital platforms, sensing technologies and autonomous robotics can support the journey towards the Autonomous Operating Plant (AOP). This positioning aligned closely with Gastech 2026's focus on Artificial Intelligence and digitalisation, including the application of emerging technologies to improve operational efficiency, automation and decision-making across the energy industry.

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At the SUPCON booth, visitors explored live demonstrations featuring the Universal Control System (UCS), Tier0 and TPT models, PRISM Analyzer, WIM Compas, TISOMIC, robots, and sensing instruments including transmitters and valves. The showcase illustrated how SUPCON connects field-level sensing and control with digital software, AI and robots to create a more integrated approach to industrial operations.

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The AOP concept and autonomous robotics attracted strong interest throughout the event, with visitors exploring how robotic technologies can support industrial inspection, monitoring and operations. The UCS also drew interest as a key platform for process control and automation within the broader AOP architecture, reflecting growing industry interest in integrating control, and autonomous capabilities.

Over the four-day event, the SUPCON team engaged in more than 500 conversations with partners and industry stakeholders, including representatives from Chevron, Aramco, ADNOC, Samsung E&A, ExxonMobil, Gulf, EGAT, Baker Hughes, Technip Energies, KBR, KENT, Chiyoda, WISON, SAIPEM, MODEC, PTT Group, SCG, Thai Oil, Indorama, IRPC, ACES, CNOOC, Worley and Wood, among others. Discussions covered key industry priorities, including Industrial AI, process safety, asset optimisation and operational efficiency, providing valuable insights into the evolving needs of the global and regional energy markets.

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"Gastech provides an important platform for the industry to discuss not only where AI is heading, but how these technologies can be applied to real industrial operations," said Kenneth Lim, Strategy & Marketing Director, SUPCON International Business Pte. Ltd. "At SUPCON, we are focused on connecting sensing, analyzing, control, optimization to help our customers progress towards autonomous operating plants."

SUPCON's participation at Gastech 2026 reflects its continued commitment to an advancing Industrial AI and intelligent automation, while supporting the energy industry's journey towards more connected, smart and autonomous operations.

For more information, visit global.supcon.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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