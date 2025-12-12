Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Attended the Grand Opening of Kataria Jewellers' New Showroom at Kalpataru Grandeur in Indore

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: Kataria Jewellers, one of India's most trusted names in fine jewellery, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new flagship showroom at Kalpataru Grandeur, Indore. The occasion drew immense attention from the community, with Super 30 founder Anand Kumar gracing the event. His presence added star value and created a buzz that resonated across the city.

The new showroom spans 6,000 square feet and is quickly becoming the centre of attention in the city. It brought together the brand's heritage of trust, craftsmanship, and innovation in a striking new space. The showroom displayed an extensive range of gold, diamond, gemstone, and silver jewellery. Each creation highlighted Kataria Jewellers' approach of blending traditional artistry with modern design.

The launch was celebrated with grandeur. Guests enjoyed delicacies decorated with edible silver and gold Varak. Five Land Rover Defenders wrapped in Kataria Jewellers branding drove across Indore and created a strong buzz before the opening. The celebrations ended with a Mahaprasad that featured laddoos worth INR 3,000 to 4,000 per kilo, made with desi ghee, premium dry fruits, and finished with gold and silver Varak.

The showroom offered something for every jewellery lover. Signature bridal pieces were displayed alongside bold contemporary designs. The interiors were designed to feel warm, luxurious, and inviting. A trained team of consultants guided customers through the collections and offered a personalised experience.

"Jewellery has always meant more than adornment for us. It holds legacy, emotion, and craftsmanship," said Yash Kataria, Director, Kataria Group of Companies. "With the new Indore showroom, we wanted our customers to experience these values in a setting that brings tradition and modern design together."

The opening of the Kalpataru Grandeur showroom strengthened Kataria Jewellers' presence in Madhya Pradesh and supported the brand's plans to expand across India while staying true to its values of integrity, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction.

About Kataria Jewellers

Founded on the principles of quality, authenticity, and artistry, Kataria Jewellers has been a pioneer in India's fine jewellery industry for decades. Known for its intricate designs, ethical practices, and unmatched craftsmanship, the brand continues to inspire generations of jewellery connoisseurs with creations that celebrate both heritage and modernity.

With its new Indore showroom, Kataria Jewellers reaffirms its position as a destination for timeless luxury, promising a jewellery shopping experience defined by trust, creativity, and exceptional artistry.

