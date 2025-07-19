Super League Kerala Inks Global Deal with Sports.com

PNN

Dubai [UAE], July 19: SEGG Media Group (Nasdaq: SEGG), the global powerhouse in sports, entertainment, and gaming, today announced its first official football league partnership in the Indian subcontinent through a major five-year commercial agreement with the Super League Kerala (SLK) valued at over Rs. 100 crore (US$11.6 million)

The signing ceremony took place today at One JLT, Dubai, marking the first official rights agreement under SEGG's rapidly scaling GXR World Sports Platform, and the first live football rights acquisition for the company's flagship Sports.com app.

The agreement establishes SEGG and Sports.com as the exclusive global commercial and broadcast partner for SLK, encompassing:

- Exclusive international streaming rights across all territories

- Integrated gaming and fan engagement products

- Global sponsorship and brand activation rights

- Distribution focus across the Indian subcontinent and MENA, especially targeting the vast Kerala diaspora in the Middle East, North America, and Europe

Season 1 of the Super League Kerala drew nearly 13 million viewers, with Season 2 aiming for a 25% increase in audience reach through Sports.com's immersive streaming platform and targeted media activation strategy. The deal is expected to be cash generative through a combination of subscription, advertising, and licensing revenue, with rollout beginning immediately ahead of the upcoming season.

"This is more than a sports rights deal -- it's a powerful validation of the Sports.com strategy," said Matthew McGahan, CEO and President of SEGG Media Group. "To enter the Indian market through Kerala -- a state with an electrifying football culture and millions of global fans -- gives us a high-growth, cash-yielding product to launch the Sports.com app with force."

"We're honored to be signing this deal here in Dubai," added Paul Roy, CEO of GXR. "This partnership proves how the GXR World Sports Platform can unite emerging markets and global tech infrastructure to deliver transformational media rights outcomes."

Attending today's ceremonial signing in Dubai were:

- Matthew McGahan, CEO & President of SEGG Media

- Paul Roy, CEO of GXR

- Marc Bircham, Main Board Director of SEGG Media and Head of Acquisitions at Sports.com

- Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media and Lottery.com International

- Mathew Joseph, Director and CEO, Super League Kerala

- Firoz Meeran, Director, Super League Kerala

Mathew Joseph, Director and CEO, Super League Kerala, said:

"This partnership signifies a historic moment for football in Kerala. Our vision has always been to connect Kerala's passionate football community with the global stage, and with Sports.com and SEGG Media, we are unlocking unparalleled opportunities for our fans, players, and partners worldwide."

Firoz Meeran, Director, Super League Kerala, added:

"This deal represents a huge leap forward for SLK. It allows us to amplify our reach across continents while delivering world-class fan engagement and streaming experiences to millions who love Kerala football."

"This is just the beginning," said Marc Bircham. "It's the first of many league partnerships that will power Sports.com across India, Asia, and MENA. We're proud to partner with such a progressive and fast-growing league in SLK."

"We've built Sports.com to become the global home of sport, and this is the first piece of live IP that starts to prove it," added Tim Scoffham. "India is a priority territory for us, and this is just the beginning."

The partnership will see SEGG deliver a tiered subscription model through Sports.com, enabling fans to engage with SLK matches in multiple languages, backed by real-time stats, fantasy integration, and on-demand replays. The deal also includes commercial inventory for local and global sponsors, creating a scalable advertising engine tied to viewership growth.

About SEGG Media Group

SEGG Media Group (Nasdaq: SEGG) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate with strategic holdings across digital content, live streaming, esports, ticketing, and sports rights. The group's flagship brands include Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com, creating a next-generation ecosystem where fans interact with the world's biggest moments in real time.

About Sports.com

Sports.com is the digital heart of SEGG's fan engagement strategy -- a unified global destination for live streaming, fantasy sports, sim racing, eSports, live scores, and behind-the-scenes original content. The platform is scaling toward an audience of 500 million monthly digital impressions by 2026.

About Super League Kerala (SLK)

The Super League Kerala (SLK) is India's premier regional football league, designed to celebrate and elevate the football culture of Kerala -- a state renowned for its deep-rooted passion for the sport. Launched to create a professional, world-class football ecosystem, SLK combines elite sporting talent with innovative fan engagement strategies to build a strong footballing identity for the region.

In its inaugural season, SLK attracted nearly 13 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched regional leagues in South Asia. Season 2 aims to deliver a richer, more immersive fan experience through digital streaming, global broadcasting, and integrated engagement platforms. SLK is more than a league -- it's a movement to inspire the next generation of footballers and unite Indians across the globe through the beautiful game.

