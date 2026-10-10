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Home / Business / SUPER T10 LEAGUE Kicks Off Its Talent Hunt with 411 Participants Across the First Two Cities – Kanpur &amp; Lucknow, 21 Cities Still to Go

SUPER T10 LEAGUE Kicks Off Its Talent Hunt with 411 Participants Across the First Two Cities – Kanpur & Lucknow, 21 Cities Still to Go

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PTI
Updated At : 03:14 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Lucknow ,10 October 2026 : SUPER T10 LEAGUE has witnessed an encouraging start to its nationwide talent hunt with 411 aspiring cricketers participating in trials conducted across the first two cities from 5th to 9th October 2026. The performances have been truly outstanding, showcasing promising talent and the immense potential of tennis-ball cricket in India.

With 21 cities still remaining out of the announced 23-city talent hunt programme, the league aims to discover exceptional players and build a structured, competitive ecosystem for tennis-ball cricket. Affiliated with and supported by the T10 CRICKET INDIA Federation, SUPER T10 LEAGUE here’s to bring professionalism, excitement and recognition to tennis-ball cricket through an organised T10 format, creating a bigger stage for emerging talent.

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Shiv Naresh also joins SUPER T10 LEAGUE as the Official Kit Sponsor, supporting the league's vision of creating a bigger platform for emerging cricketing talent.

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The journey has started. The talent is emerging. And the next cricketing sensation could be waiting in the next city.

SUPER T10 LEAGUE

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TALENT KA NAYA MAIDAAN www.supert10league.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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