SUPER T10 LEAGUE Launches with Kiran More as League Commissioner; Shiv Naresh Named Official Kit Partner

New T10 league aims to create a structured pathway for emerging cricketers, with Shiv Naresh as its first major partner

Mohali, Punjab — September 10, 2026: The T10 Cricket India Federation today launched SUPER T10 LEAGUE, the rebranded successor to the Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL), at a press conference held at ITC Hotel, Mohali. The launch was led by the Federation’s leadership team — Founder Sushil Sharma, Co-Founder & Director Sushil Malik, and CEO Shreya Prabhu. Former India wicketkeeper and former BCCI Selection Committee Chairman Shri Kiran More was announced as League Commissioner, while Indian sportswear brand Shiv Naresh was unveiled as the league’s Official Kit Partner.

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As League Commissioner, Kiran More will oversee the league’s cricketing standards, player welfare and administrative integrity. Speaking at the launch, he said: “Cricket in this country has never lacked talent — what it has lacked is enough well-run platforms for that talent to be discovered and tested. SUPER T10 LEAGUE is designed to address that gap. As League Commissioner, my focus will be on ensuring the cricketing rigour, player welfare and administrative integrity of the league match the scale of its ambition.”

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SUPER T10 LEAGUE is intended to provide emerging and grassroots cricketers with a competitive platform alongside established player. Organisers said the league will build structured pathways through trials, scouting networks and franchise-level development programmes, giving young players greater visibility and opportunities to compete in a high-intensity format.

The league’s organisers said the objective is to create a platform through which promising players who may not otherwise receive sufficient exposure can be identified and developed, while building a sustainable ecosystem for players, franchises and partners.

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“SUPER T10 LEAGUE is being built to give talented cricketers more opportunities to be seen and tested. We want to create a fast-paced, competitive platform where emerging players can play alongside established names, supported by a strong franchise and governance structure. We believe this can make a meaningful contribution to India’s wider sporting ecosystem,” said Sushil Sharma, Founder, T10 Cricket India Federation.

“Our focus from day one is building the operational and governance backbone that turns this vision into a well-run season — from franchise structuring and compliance to player logistics and broadcast readiness. We are putting in place the systems required to run a professional, scalable league,” said Sushil Malik, Co-Founder & Director, T10 Cricket India Federation.

Shiv Naresh will outfit players, teams and match officials through the league’s inaugural season. The partnership marks the first major commercial association announced by SUPER T10 LEAGUE, with further sponsor and franchise partnerships currently under discussion.

City-Based Franchise Model and Next Steps

The league is planned around a city-based franchise model, with sponsorship and broadcast partnerships forming part of its commercial framework. Organisers also plan a digital-first approach to fan engagement, aligned with the shorter match duration and fast-paced nature of the T10 format. Shreya Prabhu, CEO of the T10 Cricket India Federation, is overseeing the franchise and governance framework underpinning this model, working closely with prospective city partners on structuring and compliance.

The league also announced its six inaugural city-based franchises:

• Mumbai Xtreme

• Delhi Legends

• Bihar Yoddhas

• Chennai Kings

• Bengaluru Thunders

• UP Challengers

Further details on city bases, player registration and the tournament calendar for SUPER T10 LEAGUE’s inaugural season are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

About SUPER T10 LEAGUE

SUPER T10 LEAGUE (formerly Beyond Reach Premier League) is a T10-format cricket property under the T10 Cricket India Federation, built to create new competitive and commercial opportunities for players, franchises and sponsors within Indian cricket.

About T10 Cricket India Federation

The T10 Cricket India Federation is the governing body behind SUPER T10 LEAGUE, responsible for the league’s format, governance and long-term growth strategy. The Federation’s leadership comprises Sushil Sharma (Founder), Sushil Malik (Co-Founder & Director) and Shreya Prabhu (CEO).

About Shiv Naresh

Shiv Naresh is an established Indian sportswear and sporting goods brand, serving as the Official Kit Partner for SUPER T10 LEAGUE.

Media Contact

Team SUPER T10 LEAGUE Phone: +91 8004750068

Email: info@supert10league.com Website: www.supert10league.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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