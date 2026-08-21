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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21: Following the sale of 200 homes in just 30 days at Mayfair Residency, Supercity Developers celebrated the brokers and channel partners behind the success of its 20:80 campaign at the project's Brokers' Night & Rewards held on 16 August.

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The evening recognised the significant contribution of Big Bucks India, one of Mayfair Residency's key channel partners, whose team and extended broker network played a major role in taking the campaign to the market and facilitating the 200-home sales milestone.

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The success has centred around a distinctive commercial proposition developed through ongoing discussions between Supercity Developers and Big Bucks India: 20% payable now, with the balance 80% payable at the offer of possession, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The structure was conceived around the advanced stage of Mayfair Residency and Supercity Developers' focus on taking the project towards possession. For homebuyers currently living on rent, the strategy is designed to reduce the period during which the financial commitment towards an under-construction home can overlap with existing rental expenditure. Buyers commit the initial 20%, while the substantial balance is linked to the offer-of-possession milestone.

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That philosophy led to the campaign's positioning of 'Freedom from Rent' -- particularly relevant to first-time homebuyers seeking to transition from rented accommodation towards homeownership. For investors, the structure also provides an opportunity to participate with a lower initial capital commitment relative to the total property consideration while the project progresses towards possession. Any appreciation remains dependent upon prevailing real-estate market conditions.

But the campaign was structured not only around customers. Supercity Developers and Big Bucks India also sought to create a strong proposition for the broker ecosystem responsible for taking the campaign to the market.

Under the campaign structure, brokerage on eligible transactions can become payable upon receipt of the prescribed 20% customer payment, subject to the agreed brokerage terms, rather than requiring the channel partner to wait for the customer's entire purchase consideration to be received. This allows brokers to participate in a possession-linked customer proposition while receiving their eligible sales compensation significantly earlier in the transaction cycle.

"We realised early in our discussions that if we wanted to create a truly high-volume campaign, the proposition had to work for all three stakeholders -- the homebuyer, the developer and the channel partner. The customer gets the comfort of paying the substantial 80% balance at offer of possession; for us, the structure reinforces our focus on execution and possession; and our channel partners have the opportunity to receive eligible brokerage once the prescribed initial customer payment is realised, subject to the applicable terms." -- Zubin Miglani, Supercity Developers

"Big Bucks India has been a huge part of the success of this campaign and of Mayfair Residency's sales journey. Their team has invested tremendous effort in marketing, building the broker network, generating customer interest, driving site visits and converting that interest into actual sales. The 200-home milestone belongs in a significant way to the people who worked on the ground to make it possible, and Brokers' Night was about recognising precisely that contribution." -- Zubin Miglani, Supercity Developers

Big Bucks India's achievement was one of the principal highlights of the evening. Its role has extended across campaign planning, marketing, broker mobilisation, customer acquisition, site visits and sales conversion, making it an important contributor to the project's recent sales momentum.

"This campaign has demonstrated the impact that can be created when the developer and channel partner work as one team. Our discussions with Supercity Developers were always focused on finding a proposition powerful enough for customers and commercially exciting enough for the broker community to take to the market at scale. The 20:80 structure gave us that proposition, and our team and channel partners worked relentlessly to build the momentum that ultimately resulted in 200 sales within 30 days." -- Abhishek Singh, Big Bucks India

As part of Brokers' Night & Rewards, Supercity Developers awarded two Mahindra Thar Roxx vehicles in recognition of channel performance and participation. One recognised top sales performance, while another was awarded through a booking-linked lucky draw, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

The event also included the distribution of eligible brokerage payments, reinforcing the campaign's emphasis on recognising channel partners alongside celebrating the project's sales achievement.

Mayfair Residency is an advanced-stage residential development in Techzone-4, Greater Noida West, comprising 12 residential towers and approximately 1,050 homes across 2, 3 and 4 BHK configurations, along with a range of lifestyle and recreational amenities.

The success of the campaign reflects a broader strategy by Supercity Developers to align project execution, innovative payment structures, customer requirements and channel economics, as Mayfair Residency progresses towards its next stage of development.

About Supercity Developers

Supercity Developers is a real estate development company focused on residential development in Delhi-NCR. Its approach combines project execution, customer-focused planning, innovative sales strategies and long-term relationships with homebuyers and channel partners. Mayfair Residency in Greater Noida West is one of its key residential developments.

About Big Bucks India

Big Bucks India is a real estate advisory and channel sales organisation with operations across residential, commercial and land markets. Through its extensive broker network, marketing capabilities and on-ground sales organisation, the company has played a major role in building customer outreach and sales momentum for Mayfair Residency.

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