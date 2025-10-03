Superdry Launches their AW25 Collection: Statement Styles That Define the Season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Global fashion & lifestyle brand Superdry unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2025 collection in India, with an exclusive launch event at its flagship store in Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai on Saturday. The launch event brought together tastemakers in fashion, lifestyle, music, and street culture to celebrate a line that revisits the brand’s design codes while reworking them with modern silhouettes, layered textures, and signature edge. With this collection, the brand, known for its best-in-class silhouettes and innovative fabrics blends inspiration from its archives with contemporary in vogue styles and latest trends. Leading the collection was the Hyper Prep Varsity drop, rooted in collegiate heritage, refreshed with modern detailing. Next up was the Tokyo Town capsule, with graphics that channel the raw pulse of Shibuya’s streets and subcultures, bringing urban dynamism into the collection.

As a season release, Superdry’s AW25 arrives with the collectability of a vinyl record – pieces to own, curate, and keep. The drop reaffirms Superdry’s ability to merge cultural references with craft, delivering a wardrobe that feels both global and grounded.

Spotted at the event were the gorgeous Bollywood Actor Vaani Kapoor along with Varun Sood, grooving to the vibe of the occasion and the electric atmosphere brought on by the two DJs in action. They were seen exploring the AW 25 collection, along with a host of fashion and music’s who’s who. The crowd were treated to goodies and surprise give-aways by the brand which had them in a frenzy.

The AW25 collection is now available at all Superdry stores, present across leading malls & cities in India. The collection can also be picked up on the brand’s website superdry.in as well as on Ajio.

About Superdry - Superdry is known to be the preferred brand among the young Gen-Z audience in India, for its street culture styles and fashion. The British origins brand has always been recognised for weaving together American varsity heritage, Tokyo’s street energy and English craftsmanship.

