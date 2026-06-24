Supermicro Broadens AI at the Edge Solutions Portfolio with Intel-Powered Platforms Optimized for Low-Latency Inference and Industrial Deployments

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San Jose (California) [US], June 24: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total Solution Provider, featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today announced expanded support for AI-optimized edge computing solutions powered by Intel technologies, including new systems featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, Intel Core Series 2 processors, and Intel Arc Pro B-series GPUs. The systems range from compact, fanless systems for industrial applications, short-depth 1U rackmount servers for space-constrained environments, and a mini tower for office environments. Designed to be a cost optimized solution for low-latency AI inferencing and intelligent automation, the expanded portfolio helps organizations across retail, manufacturing, physical security, transportation, and logistics deploy scalable, power-efficient AI at the edge.

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- Accelerate Edge AI Adoption with Low-Latency, Power-Efficient Systems Optimized for Retail, Manufacturing, Security, and Logistics

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- Deploy Larger AI Models at the Edge with Up to 32GB VRAM, Multi-GPU Scalability, and High-Bandwidth Memory Architectures

- Flexible Portfolio Combines Integrated NPUs, Discrete GPU Acceleration, and Compact Form Factors to Reduce TCO and Simplify AI Deployment

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"As agentic AI adoption accelerates, organizations need edge infrastructure that can deliver real-time inferencing, low-latency performance, and power efficiency close to where data is generated," said Mory Lin, vice president, IoT/Embedded and Edge Computing at Supermicro. "Our latest Intel-powered edge systems, plus our DCBBS portfolio, give customers greater cost control and flexibility to deploy and scale AI workloads across demanding edge environments."

For more information about Supermicro's Edge AI solutions powered by Intel, visit www.supermicro.com/intel-edgeAI attend the joint Intel and Supermicro webinar on June 25th and check out the video summary.

"AI workloads at the edge require a combination of high-performance compute, power efficiency, scalable acceleration, and the right total cost of ownership (TCO)," said Dan Rodriguez, corporate vice president and general manager, Edge Computing Group, Intel. "By combining Intel Core Ultra processors and Arc Pro GPUs with Supermicro's edge-optimized systems, customers can deploy AI solutions faster and more efficiently across a wide range of real-world environments."

The fanless SYS-E103-14P brings Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors into a compact, DIN-rail mountable edge platform optimized for AI inferencing workloads such as computer vision and industrial automation. Equipped with an integrated GPU and NPU delivering up to 180 TOPS of combined AI performance, the system enables efficient processing of agentic AI workloads at the edge without requiring a discrete GPU. Supermicro further enhances the platform with up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, extensive I/O connectivity, and support for operating temperatures from 0°C to 45°C, making it ideal for rugged, power-efficient edge deployments.

Supermicro is also introducing the SYS-521AD-LN2, a slim AI mini tower powered by Intel Core Series 2 processors. Featuring up to 12 high-performance P-cores, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and support for compact GPU accelerators, the system is designed for localized AI inference, model development, and fine-tuning in office and edge environments. The compact tower supports accelerators including the Intel Arc Pro B50 GPU and NVIDIA RTX Pro™ Blackwell 2000 GPU, giving customers flexible options to optimize performance for a broad range of AI workloads.

Supermicro's short-depth 1U SYS-111AD-WN2R and compact SYS-E300-13AD5 edge systems have also been updated to support Intel Core Series 2 processors, enabling customers to increase AI and compute performance while maintaining existing deployment footprints and infrastructure investments. The updated platforms also support DDR5 memory, helping customers improve bandwidth and system responsiveness while addressing growing demand for next-generation memory technologies.

Supermicro now also supports an extensive lineup of Intel Arc Pro B-series GPUs across its industry-leading edge AI server portfolio, delivering a new level of professional discrete graphics acceleration for AI and visual computing workloads.

- The Intel Arc Pro B70 delivers up to 367 TOPS, further extending performance and expands memory capabilities for demanding, high-throughput AI pipelines up to 32 GB VRAM

- The Intel Arc Pro B60 GPU provides up to 197 TOPS with expanded memory bandwidth and multi-GPU scalability for larger AI workloads

- The low-power Intel Arc Pro B50 GPU delivers up to 170 TOPS for space-constrained edge deployments and workstations

Supermicro DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure built from validated components and subsystems, enabling flexible deployment from individual servers and networking to full rack-scale and data center-level solutions, including software and services. Supermicro continues to lead the industry with its comprehensive portfolio of AI infrastructure solutions, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy scalable, efficient, and environmentally responsible AI data centers.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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