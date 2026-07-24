Supermicro Introduces New Server Portfolio with 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ 9006 Series CPUs, Delivering 1.7x Generational Performance Improvements

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San Jose (California) [US], JUly 24: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today announced its next-generation H15 server portfolio powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ 9006 Series CPUs, optimized for next generation GPUs including AMD Instinct™, and connected by AMD Pensando™ networking. With up to 256 cores and 512 threads, H15 systems meet the growing compute demands of cloud, enterprise, storage, high-performance computing (HPC), and agentic AI workloads. With breakthrough 1.7x generational CPU performance improvement1, expanded memory and I/O bandwidth, and industry-leading compute density, customers are now able to run more concurrent AI agents, accelerate enterprise applications, and maximize host-node performance while operating within existing power envelopes.

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"The latest AMD powered additions to our DCBBS family deliver the next generation of AI infrastructure, optimized for high performance, rapid scalability, and peak efficiency," said Vik Malyala, Chief Business Officer at Supermicro. "Backed by our global services team, resilient U.S. supply chain, and consistent investment in US AI innovation, we continue to help customers deploy and scale AI with confidence."

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Learn more about Supermicro's portfolio of AMD servers here, and in this video summary.

"As enterprises scale agentic AI, they need infrastructure that delivers exceptional performance, efficiency, and flexibility," said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Compute and Enterprise AI, AMD. "By combining the latest AMD EPYC CPUs, Instinct GPUs, and AMD Pensando networking with Supermicro's modular server and rack-scale designs, customers can deploy AI infrastructure faster while improving utilization, reducing energy consumption, and lowering total cost of ownership."

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H15 Portfolio Delivers Optimized Infrastructure for Every Workload

The new H15 portfolio includes purpose-built systems optimized for a broad range of enterprise and AI infrastructure deployments:

Hyper - The flagship dual-socket platform engineered for enterprise applications, AI inference, virtualization, and cloud workloads, with advanced thermal design to support the highest-performance AMD EPYC processors.

CloudDC - A single-socket or dual socket server designed for cloud-scale environments and built on the Open Compute Project (OCP) Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) specification for compatibility with open data center standards.

GrandTwin® - A high-density 2U, four-node architecture designed for scale-out environments including object storage, virtualization, cloud services, and high-performance computing.

FlexTwin™ - A 1OU, two-node, high-performance, high-density dual CPU compute system that maximizes compute density and power efficiency for cloud-native and hyperscale deployments using liquid cooling.

Petascale Storage - 1U and 2U high-capacity all-flash storage platforms optimized for software-defined storage-based AI data lakes, large-scale analytics, and HPC environments supporting up to 4.8 PB per system.

SuperBlade® - H15 8U 10 SuperBlade represents next-generation, rack-scale breakthrough architecture for HPC, AI inference, agentic AI, and enterprise-class compute workloads with CPU and GPU. The platform supports both single-socket and dual-socket blade configurations - with both air and liquid-cooled versions optimized for maximum density, high performance, and efficiency, across a wide range of infrastructure deployments.

Expanding AMD GPU-Powered AI Infrastructure

Complementing the H15 server portfolio, Supermicro continues to expand its AMD GPU-powered AI infrastructure with new PCIe GPU servers and the rack-scale Supermicro AMD Helios Platform. As shown at Computex 2026, these solutions provide organizations with flexible deployment options ranging from enterprise AI inference to large-scale AI training.

5U PCIe GPU Servers Powered by AMD Instinct™ MI350P GPUs

The Supermicro AS -5126GS-TNRT and AS -5126GS-TNRT2 are designed to maximize the performance of AMD Instinct MI350P PCIe GPUs. Supporting up to ten GPUs in a standard 5U air-cooled platform, these systems deliver exceptional AI acceleration while operating within existing data center power and cooling infrastructures.

By combining Supermicro's high-density PCIe architecture with AMD Instinct MI350P GPUs featuring up to 144GB of HBM3e memory and support for low-precision AI formats, organizations can accelerate AI inference and training while improving infrastructure efficiency, reducing data center footprint, and lowering total cost of ownership.

Open Ethernet Networking with AMD Pensando™ Pollara 400 AI NIC

The AMD Pensando Pollara 400 AI NIC provides high-performance, open Ethernet networking for AI infrastructure, enabling front-end, storage, and scale-out connectivity for AMD Instinct MI350P-based systems with the high bandwidth, low latency, and efficiency required for AI training and inference. Together, AMD Instinct MI350P GPUs and the AMD Pensando Pollara 400 AI NIC enable customers to build open, high-performance AI clusters that scale from a single server to large multi-rack deployments using standard Ethernet infrastructure.

Supermicro AMD Helios Platform

For organizations deploying frontier AI models, Supermicro is collaborating with AMD to deliver the Supermicro AMD Helios Platform, a 72-GPU rack-scale solution designed for large-scale AI training and high-throughput inference.

The liquid-cooled platform combines AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, 6th Gen AMD EPYC processors, AMD Pensando networking technologies, and the AMD ROCm™ software stack to create an open, high-performance AI infrastructure. Supporting deployments of every size, the platform enables customers to scale efficiently while maximizing performance, energy efficiency, and operational flexibility.

Supermicro's DCBBS brings these technologies together as complete, validated AI infrastructure, enabling organizations to deploy solutions ranging from individual servers to fully integrated rack-scale and data center-level systems. With industry-leading design, manufacturing, liquid cooling, networking, software, and global support services, Supermicro continues to help customers accelerate AI adoption while reducing deployment time, improving energy efficiency, and lowering total cost of ownership.

For a detailed product demonstration led by Supermicro experts, be sure to stop by the Supermicro booth at AMD Advancing AI Day 2026, July 22-23, 2026, at Moscone West in San Francisco. Supermicro will also be displaying the densest EPYC 9006 rack implementation with 96 EPYC 9006 CPUs in a 42U rack using the FlexTwin system which will be shown in the AMD display area.

11.7X performance improvement based on SPECInt Rate 2017 results published by AMD.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, AMD Instinct, Pensando, ROCm and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

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