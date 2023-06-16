Supertech to raise Rs 1,600 cr

New Delhi, June 15
Realty firm Supertech Ltd plans to raise around Rs 1,600 crore from institutional investors by July to complete its 18 ongoing housing projects across Delhi-NCR, its chairman RK Arora said. It has signed a term sheet with investors to raise this interim funding, and due diligence is currently undergoing, he said.
