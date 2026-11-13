SuperX (NASDAQ: SUPX) to Make U.S. Exhibition Debut at SC26, Showcasing Full-Stack AI Infrastructure Solutions

Company to highlight its NVIDIA ecosystem-aligned AI infrastructure capabilities, AI Token Platform and Asia-Pacific delivery expertise.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX) ("SuperX" or the "Company"), a full-stack AI infrastructure solutions provider, today announced its participation in SC26, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis, taking place November 17–19, 2026, in Chicago. Making its U.S. exhibition debut, SuperX will showcase its full-stack AI infrastructure solutions built around the NVIDIA accelerated computing ecosystem, alongside its AI Token Platform and regional deployment expertise.

As inference-intensive and agentic AI applications grow alongside model training, infrastructure requirements are becoming increasingly diverse. Bringing AI computing capacity into production involves more than GPU performance alone. It requires the integration of computing, networking, power, cooling and operational support to enable reliable, scalable AI environments.

As an AI infrastructure solutions provider, SuperX designs workload-driven solutions around NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies and ecosystem architectures. Combining system integration expertise with modular AIDC solutions and lifecycle services, the Company helps customers turn infrastructure requirements into deployable AI environments.

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With an established supply chain and Global Services network across Asia-Pacific, SuperX has built a growing track record in regional AI infrastructure delivery, including completed AI server deliveries and ongoing customer projects across Asia Pacific regions including Japan and Australia.

At SC26, SuperX will demonstrate its AI Token Platform. The platform simplifies access to third-party AI model services through unified APIs, intelligent routing and centralized management. The showcase also highlights SuperX's broader capabilities across AI computing infrastructure and model services, reflecting its expanding role in supporting AI inference workloads.

"As AI moves into production at scale, the competitive advantage will increasingly depend on how effectively advanced computing technologies can be translated into reliable, operational infrastructure. This requires more than individual products. It takes the right architecture, regional execution capabilities and sustained support. At SC26, we look forward to engaging with U.S. customers and partners on how SuperX can support their AI infrastructure ambitions across Asia-Pacific and beyond," said Kenny Sng, CTO of SuperX.

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Meet SuperX at SC26

SuperX invites U.S. enterprises, AI cloud providers, infrastructure operators and technology partners to visit Booth 4550 at McCormick Place, Chicago, November 17–19, to discuss their AI workload requirements, regional deployment plans and potential collaboration opportunities.

To arrange a meeting with the SuperX team, visit https://www.superx.sg/events/2026-sc26.

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About SuperX AI Technology Limited

SuperX AI Technology Limited (NASDAQ: SUPX) is a full-stack AI infrastructure solutions provider headquartered in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides AI infrastructure solutions, including AI servers, related IT equipment and services, and AI cloud computing and AI model API services. For more information, please visit www.superx.sg.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to convert discussions with prospective customers and partners into definitive agreements and orders; our ability to deliver customer orders on schedule, which may depend on customer data center readiness and supply chain conditions; the availability and pricing of GPUs and other key components; our dependence on third-party model providers and on the terms on which they make their models available; changes in export control, sanctions and other regulatory requirements applicable to AI compute and model services; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other risks are described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's participation in SC26, the solutions to be showcased, customer projects and market opportunities are forward-looking and subject to change. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the reader is cautioned not to rely on them. Actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

SuperX AI Technology Limited

Investor Relations: ir@superx.sg

Website: www.superx.sg

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