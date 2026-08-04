SuperYou Brings a Bolt New Take on Flavour-First Snacking With the All-New Power Puffs

BusinessWire India

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: SuperYou has announced the launch of SuperYou Power Puffs, the newest addition to its snacking portfolio. Designed for consumers who love bold flavours without compromising on better choices, Power Puffs combines a distinctive bolt-shaped puff, a light and crunchy texture, and added protein. From a quick school-time snack to a midday craving, the range is made for every snacking moment.

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Building on the success of its Multigrain Protein Chips, Power Puffs marks SuperYou's expansion into the puffed snacks category. Available in four flavours - Cheesy Cheese, Maaad Achari, Chilli Masala and Pizza Party; the range brings together familiar, Indian-inspired flavours in a baked format, with up to 13g of protein per pack. Bringing this launch to life is the overall campaign, "Pack Khulte Hi... Khatam, Bro!", capturing the one thing that all snack lovers relate to, a pack that's over before you know it. With every crunchy, bolt-shaped bite, SuperYou Power Puffs gives people the permission to attack their snack cravings with a baked, not fried snack that's packed with bold flavours and protein.

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Commenting on the launch, Ranveer Singh, Co-founder, SuperYou, said, "Power Puffs is exactly the kind of snack I love, big on flavour, fun to eat and impossible to stop at just one. The signature bolt shape is distinctive and captures the boldness that Power Puffs is all about. We wanted every flavour to bring its own signature twist, whether it's cheesy, achari, spicy or pizza-loaded. The idea was simple, take a snack that's fun, flavour-packed, and impossible to resist."

Adding further, Nikunj Biyani, Co-founder, SuperYou, said, "Consumers today don't want to choose between taste and better ingredients; they expect both. That insight shaped Power Puffs from day one. We wanted to reimagine one of India's favourite snack formats with familiar flavours, a distinctive shape and added protein, creating a snack people can enjoy every day without feeling like they're making a compromise."

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Power Puffs will be available in 33g and 55g packs across leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto, as well as select modern trade and general trade stores across major cities in India. With this launch, SuperYou continues its journey of reimagining familiar snack formats through products that combine great taste, convenience and better ingredients.

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