DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Supply-chain resilience, diversification reshaping global trade beyond comparative advantage: Commerce Secy

Supply-chain resilience, diversification reshaping global trade beyond comparative advantage: Commerce Secy

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:17 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Supply-chain resilience, multiple sourcing and diversification are increasingly becoming important drivers of global trade alongside traditional comparative advantage, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said, as geopolitical changes and past disruptions reshape how countries approach international trade.

Speaking at the 13th Annual Forum 2026: India 3.0 – Engaging for Growth in a Disrupted World, Agrawal said India continues to support the World Trade Organization and a rules-based trading order, but countries are increasingly looking beyond sourcing from the most efficient producers.

Advertisement

“The world is looking at not only sourcing from the most efficient quarters, they are also looking at trying to build resilience by multiple sourcing, diversifying, creating the right domestic environment or domestic manufacturing ecosystem,” Agrawal said.

Advertisement

He said the COVID-19 pandemic showed that efficiency alone cannot protect supply chains from future shocks.

“It is not only the most efficient producer that is important. It is also resilience that is important,” he said, adding that disruptions may not necessarily be geopolitical.

Advertisement

Agrawal said this was changing the traditional understanding of comparative advantage as the sole driver of international trade.

“So this definitely impacts the complete theory of comparative advantage, that was the only key driver. There are multiple other factors which are driving trade,” he said.

However, he stressed that comparative advantage and the unique strengths of economies would remain at the core of global trade. India, he said, has therefore pursued free trade agreements based on the individual strengths and requirements of partner countries.

Agrawal also said the government is working to make export data more granular at the state level, as current data is largely based on where goods are shipped rather than where they are produced. State-wise export metrics are expected to be added to the Intelligence and Analytics portal shortly.

Meanwhile, Department of Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam said central government capital expenditure has grown around five-fold over the last 10-12 years, with spending on railways, metro projects, highways and other infrastructure forming an important foundation for economic growth.

Statistics and Programme Implementation Secretary Saurabh Garg said technology has made government data collection and processing faster, with surveys increasingly conducted through tablets. He said this could enable real-time data availability at the national scale. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts