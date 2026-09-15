Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh: The Man Behind Aurko, The Vision Behind ALIVE INDIA

Founded 2000 | Celebrating 26 Years in 2026 | 2,700+ Concerts | 70+ Cities | India & International

Supratiek Aurko was founded in 2000 and completes 26 years in 2026. After more than 2,700 concerts across 70-plus cities, what does this milestone mean to you?

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Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh:

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For me, 26 years is ultimately a story of staying the course. When Aurko began in 2000, I could not have imagined where the journey would lead. Since then, there have been 2,700-plus concerts across more than 70 cities in India and internationally, each bringing different people, places and experiences into my life.

The numbers are gratifying, but what they really represent is consistency. Careers can be built around moments; longevity is built around commitment.

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I am particularly proud that after 26 years, I still approach a performance with curiosity and excitement. That feeling is what has kept the journey moving.

You are a singer, songwriter, composer and live performer, with associations with T-Series and Times Music. How have these different experiences shaped the artist you are today?

Supratiek:

Each role has taught me to look at music from a different angle. Songwriting taught me to begin with an idea. Composition taught me to translate emotion into sound. Singing taught me the importance of interpretation, while live performance taught me how to communicate directly and instinctively.

My associations with T-Series and Times Music were valuable chapters in taking my original work to wider audiences.

The industry has since moved into an intensely digital era. There are more ways than ever to release music and reach listeners, but also far more competition for attention.

That is why I tell young artists: don’t chase visibility at the expense of identity. Build the craft, find your voice and let the audience discover something that is genuinely yours.

What does “Aurko – The Rising Sun” represent, and what is the next chapter for Aurko?

Supratiek:

The Rising Sun is a powerful metaphor for where Aurko stands today. It represents renewal, possibility and the beginning of another phase.

Aurko has always been rooted in music and live performance, and performing across 70-plus cities has given me a remarkably broad perspective on audiences and culture. One of the great privileges of this journey has been discovering how differently people experience music while responding to the same fundamental emotions.

At 26, I don’t want Aurko to become defined by its history. I want its history to become its foundation.

The next chapter is about new music, new performances, new collaborations, and new audiences, in India and internationally.

Aurko began in 2000. The story is still being written.

You founded Alive India as a separate initiative from Aurko. What is Alive India designed to build?

Supratiek:

The distinction is important. Aurko is my musical and live-performance identity. Alive India is a wider creative platform.

Alive India is built around Music × Media × Live × Creators. Its purpose is to bring together people and capabilities that increasingly intersect in today’s creative economy—musicians, creators, media professionals, live platforms, brands and audiences.

India has tremendous creative energy, but individual talent does not always have access to the right networks or opportunities.

I want Alive India to help create those connections.

So the ambition is not to create another music brand. It is to develop a creative ecosystem where ideas, talent, platforms and collaborations can meet.

Your “Sing to Save” philosophy and the Mother Teresa International Award in Singapore add a humanitarian dimension to your work. What does that mean for you?

Supratiek:

“Sing to Save” comes from a very simple conviction: music has the ability to move people, and that ability can be used for something larger than entertainment.

A song can create awareness. A performance can bring people together. A platform can draw attention to a cause. That is where I see the social responsibility of an artist.

Receiving the Mother Teresa International Award in Singapore was deeply meaningful because it brought my work into the context of values such as compassion and service. I accepted it with gratitude, but also with a sense of responsibility.

At this stage of my journey, I want achievement to be measured not only by concerts, releases or recognition, but also by what the work contributes.

My guiding principle is: “Sing from the heart, create with purpose, perform with honesty—and leave people with a little more light than they came with.”

For more information, please visit: www.aliveindia.in

Website: http://www.aliveindia.in Twitter: https://twitter.com/aliveindiamusic; Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aliveindia/; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliveIndiaOfficial

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