Supreme Court on Company Law - Compendium of Cases Third Edition - Another Landmark Publication by Aseem Chawla, Senior Advocate

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New Delhi [India], June 23: Aseem Chawla, Senior Advocate, a distinguished Tax & Business Lawyer, has unveiled the Third Edition of "Supreme Court on Company Law" (Compendium of Cases) (1950-2025) covering judicial pronouncements over a period of seventy-five years from 1950 to 2025, following the Second Edition published earlier in 2022 by Bloomsbury/Corporate Law Advisor.

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The Compendium, through a Pedagogical Reference spread across Three Volumes, compiles the landmark judgments rendered by the Hon'ble Supreme Court on matters arising under The Companies Act, 1913, The Companies Act, 1956 and The Companies Act, 2013.

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Each judgment has been supplemented with concise headnotes highlighting the ratio decidendi of the Hon'ble Apex Court. Relevant paragraphs of the judgments have also been specifically referred to, for ease of reference. Besides the Nominal Index, the Compendium has been enriched with a comprehensive Subject Index and Section Index drafted in a lucid and structured manner, thereby significantly enhancing the utilitarian & research value of the publication.

Hon'ble Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge, Supreme Court of India, in his Coveted Foreword, applauds the work highlighting that it consolidates authoritative pronouncements under the Company law in a systematic manner performing an important and enduring function. In compiling the judgments spanning over the period from 1950 to 2025, The Third Edition (In Three Volumes), provides readers with an opportunity to trace development of the law, understand its Doctrinal Foundation and appreciate its adaption to Contemporary Realities.

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Hon'ble Justice Bhuyan in his appreciation highlights The Third Edition as a product of sincere effort, hard work, meticulous planning and a serious scholarship. The curation of judgments across the spectrum from the Companies Act, 1913, through the Companies Act, 1956 to Companies Act, 2013 arranged seriatim for ready reference, demonstrates deep engagement with the subject and a clear understanding of the needs of those who rely upon such reference in their professional and academic work.

In his Descriptive Testimonial, Hon'ble Justice V. Kameswar Rao, Judge, High Court of Delhi alludes that the work comprehensively covers judgments of the Supreme Court of India rendered over a span of seventy-five years, from 1950 to 2025, and are presented in a manner that is both systematic and easy to discern. Per Justice Rao, the distinguishing feature of The Compendium is not merely in providing the Compilation of decided cases, but in the manner in which the evolution of Company Law Jurisprudence has been traced across Changing statutory frameworks.

About the Curator

Aseem Chawla, Senior Advocate, is a Member of Bar Council of India & Fellow Chartered Accountant and Certificate Holder of "Comparative Tax Policy & Administration" from Harvard Kennedy School & "Vienna Certificate in Double Tax Treaties" from Vienna University of Economics and Business, Austria. He has also been conferred an Honorary Doctorate Award (HONORIS CAUSA), for his academic contribution in the field of Law.

He is an accredited Trust & Estate Practitioner and Member of Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners, United Kingdom (STEP) and is well regarded for advising Large Families & Corporate Houses on Governance, Mediation, Evaluation of Alternate Forums of Dispute Redressal Arbitration & Family Succession and Estate Planning Aspects.

He has over two decades of focused experience in advising on a variety of Corporate, Tax (including International Taxation), Business Advisory and Legal matters, Representation & Litigation Practice, Exchange Control Regulatory & White-Collar Crimes. Before being designated as Senior Advocate, he was in January 2023, appointed as The Senior Standing Counsel of Income Tax Department for representing cases on behalf of the Revenue before the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi & other Judicial fora in Delhi. He presently acts as Special Counsel for the Income Tax Department in contentious matters and is also engaged as Senior Counsel by The Competition Commission of India.

Aseem has several authorships to his credit and consistently contributes to numerous academic & professional journals. His authorship on the Indian Contemporary Tax Landscape & Fiscal Policy Developments titled, "Finding a Straight Line Between Twists and Turns: Imperfect, Yet Honest Reflections on the Indian Tax Landscape" has received global encouragement from the leading lawyers, & academicians. His more recent publication, "Play in the Joints: Tax Insights & the Play Continues", An Insight to the Contemporary Tax Practice & Litigation Trends, was released in the august presence of leading legal luminaries.

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