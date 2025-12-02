Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL) Announcers a New Era of Resilience and Growth with Landmark Q2 Financial Improvement

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • Net Worth Shifted from Negative Rs.6,22,832.62 Lakhs to Positive Rs.34,667.65 Lakhs Creating a Solid Foundation for Growth • Total Debt Falls from Rs.8,68,317.39 Lakhs to Rs.2,09,065.51 Lakhs • High Investors’ Confidence as Rs.240 Crores Capital Raised from Marquee Funds • Strong Order Book with Rs. 4,000 Crore Plus Potential Orders in Pipeline Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL), a leading EPC company has announced its financial results on November 29, 2025 its financial highlights for Q2 FY2025-26, confirming a massive and successful corporate restructuring that has fundamentally reset the company's financial stability and positions it for aggressive growth. The Q2 period marks a historical pivot point for SIIL, moving from a position of distress to one of strong capitalization.

Q2 FY26 Compared with Q2 FY25 • Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 1,350.24 lakhs as against Rs. 1,019.41 lakhs in Q2 FY25 • Loss Before Exceptional Item and Tax stands at Rs. 16,012.46 lakhs as against the loss of Rs. 34,185 lakhs in Q2 FY25 • Profit Before Tax reported was at Rs 6,30,594.86 lakh as against loss of Rs. 34,072.37 lakhs in Q2 FY25 • Profit After Tax, adjusted for Exceptional Item, was at Rs 6,30,594.86 lakhs as against loss Rs.34072.37 lakhs in Q2 FY25 • EPS stands at Rs. 1,043.40 against Rs. 132.59 in Q2 FY25 Q2 FY26 Compared with Q1 FY26 • Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 1,350.24 lakhs as against Rs. 832.30 lakhs in Q1 FY26 • Loss Before Exceptional Item and Tax stands at Rs. 16,012.46 lakhs as against the Loss of Rs. 39,989.13 lakhs in Q1 FY26 • Profit Before Tax reported was at Rs. 6,30,504.86 lakh as against the Loss of Rs. 39,989.13 lakh in Q1 FY26 • Profit after tax adjusted for an Exceptional item, was at Rs 6,30,594.86 Lakh in Q2 FY26 as against Loss of Rs. 39,989.13 lakh Q1 FY26 • EPS stands at Rs. 1043.40 as against Rs.155.62 in Q1 FY26 The Q2 results reflect a significant uplift, featuring an exceptional gain, which stems directly from the successful completion of the scheme of compromise and arrangement with lenders, resulting in the reversal of previously provided interest and a reduction in liabilities. The company further demonstrated its commitment during the quarter by making substantial payments to three specific lenders under the scheme's escrow mechanism, cementing the successful and comprehensive debt settlement that underpins SIIL's financial turnaround.

While commenting on the Q2 Performance, Mr. Vikram Sharma, MD, Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd. said, "Our Q2 performance is the beginning of a historic era of stability. We are extremely satisfied with our Q2 achievements, which confirm our successful turnaround strategy. The successful raising of Rs.240 crores from distinguished investors, including Kitara Capital, is a powerful validation of SIIL's new, de-risked financial profile. This investment, coupled with our monumental debt reduction and the shift to a positive Net Worth, has fully restored our balance sheet's strength. With this renewed financial stability, we are now aggressively positioned to convert our robust Rs.4,000 crore plus order pipeline into firm contracts, ensuring we capitalize on high-value projects and deliver sustained growth for our shareholders." The company is committed to leveraging its extensive experience to deliver high-quality, complex infrastructure projects and drive sustained value creation for all its shareholders.

About Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL) Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL) is a leading Indian Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with a rich history dating back to its incorporation in 1983. The company was listed as a public limited company in 2007.

SIIL possesses a significant strength in its robust backward integration, owning quarries, crushers, RMC, hot mix plants, and a comprehensive suite of construction equipment/machinery. This capability, combined with adept technical and non-technical staff, has been instrumental in successfully executing projects for elite clients across diverse government contract works. The company's core operational verticals include roads, bridges, buildings, railways, electrification, water, and drainage.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

