Supreme Power Equipment Limited Reports Robust H1 FY26 Results: Revenue Up 29%, Net Profit Up 32%

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE - SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 75.36 Cr, YoY growth of 28.58%

* EBITDA of ₹ 14.27 Cr, YoY growth of 18.63%

* Net Profit of ₹ 9.41 Cr, YoY growth of 31.98%

* Net Profit Margin of 12.49%, YoY growth of 31.88 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 3.76, YoY growth of 31.93%

Standalone Key Financial Highlights H1 FY26

* Total Income of ₹ 81.63 Cr, YoY growth of 43.87%

* EBITDA of ₹ 13.49 Cr, YoY growth of 29.12%

* Net Profit of ₹ 9.41 Cr, YoY growth of 31.98%

* EPS of ₹ 3.76, YoY growth of 31.93%

Key Highlights - H1 FY26

* Total Orders Secured: 14 major domestic orders

* Aggregate Order Value: ₹175.61 Cr during H1 FY26

* Sectoral Diversification: Orders from Utilities, EPCs, Industrial, and Renewable segments

* New Market Entry: Expanded presence into Telangana and Steel Industry

* Product Expansion: Introduction of new-capacity Power Transformers (20 MVA, 66/11 kV and 110/33-11 kV)

* Strong Southern Presence: Repeat orders from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, & Karnataka reinforce regional leadership

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are pleased to share that Supreme Power Equipment Limited delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY26, with consolidated revenue rising by 28.58% year-on-year and profit after tax growing by 31.98%. This growth reflects our continued focus on operational efficiency, product quality, and customer trust.

During H1, we secured 14 major domestic orders with a cumulative value of ₹175.61 Cr, reinforcing our position as a preferred partner across utilities, EPCs, industrial, and renewable segments. Our expansion into Telangana and the steel industry marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, complemented by the launch of higher-capacity power transformers (20 MVA, 66/11 kV and 110/33-11 kV) to meet evolving market needs.

Repeat orders from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka underscore our strong southern presence and enduring client relationships. With a robust order book, expanding product range, and healthy demand outlook, we remain confident of sustaining growth and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders."

