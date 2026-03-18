Supreme Power Equipment Limited Secures Orders Worth Rs 113.61 Cr

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 18: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) (NSE: SUPREMEPWR), one of India's leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has secured new orders aggregating to approximately ₹113.61 Cr, reinforcing its strong position in the domestic power equipment sector.

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The Company has received a ₹35.76 Cr order from Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for the supply of 25 MVA, 110/33 KV power transformers, with execution expected within approximately 14 months.

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Additionally, SPEL has secured orders from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Company amounting to ₹6.54 Cr for the supply of 500 KVA / 11 KV distribution transformers, to be executed within approximately 12 months.

Further strengthening its order book, ₹71.31 Cr worth of transformer orders from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Company have been awarded to Danya Electric Company, a partnership firm in which SPEL holds 90% stake. These orders include the supply of distribution transformers across multiple capacities--250 KVA / 11 KV, 63 KVA / 22 KV, 16 KVA / 11 KV, and 100 KVA / 11 KV, with execution timelines ranging from 12 to 18 months.

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With these order wins, the Company continues to witness strong demand from state utilities, highlighting its proven execution track record, product quality, and customer trust.

The successful commissioning and operationalization of SPEL's new transformer manufacturing facility significantly enhances its production capacity and operational efficiency. This expanded capability positions the Company to execute large-scale and diversified orders efficiently, while maintaining high standards of quality and timely delivery.

These developments underline SPEL's continued growth momentum and its commitment to supporting India's expanding power infrastructure with reliable and advanced transformer solutions.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited, said, "We are pleased to secure these significant orders aggregating to over ₹113 Cr from key state utilities, which reflects the continued trust placed in our product quality, execution capabilities, and long-standing relationships. These orders further strengthen our order book visibility and reinforce our positioning in the domestic transformer market.

Importantly, with the successful operationalization of our new transformer manufacturing facility, we are well-equipped to execute larger and more diverse orders with improved efficiency and shorter turnaround times. This enhanced capacity, coupled with our strong engineering capabilities, positions us well to capitalize on the growing opportunities in India's power infrastructure sector."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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