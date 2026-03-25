Supreme Universal launches Supreme Rivana, redefining riverside living in Pune; A 12.6-acre Riverside Gated Community

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Supreme Universal, a multifaceted real estate company offering luxury and ultra-luxury developments for diverse customer segments across Mumbai and Pune, has announced the launch of its new residential development, Supreme Rivana, a 12.6-acre riverfront gated community located in Punawale, Pune.

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Positioned along the edge of the river, Supreme Rivana is conceived as a thoughtfully planned residential ecosystem that brings together nature, design and everyday convenience. The development will comprise residential towers offering 2, 3 & 4 Bed residences.

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Speaking on the pre-launch, Mr. Vishal Jumani, Joint Managing Director, Supreme Universal, said, "At Supreme, our approach has always been rooted in purposeful design and a deep understanding of how people experience their living spaces. With Supreme Rivana, we are bringing together the rarity of riverfront living with a carefully planned ecosystem that balances openness, community and everyday functionality. This project reflects our continued focus on creating spaces that are not just built well, but are designed to be lived in meaningfully."

The project will be launched in phases, with a total development potential of over 3 million sq. ft. and an investment towards construction of over INR 1,500 crore. Rising tall, the towers are thoughtfully designed to offer expansive views, abundant natural ventilation, and ample daylight.

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At the heart of Supreme Rivana is West Pune's one of the largest multi-level clubhouse, spanning more than 50,000 square feet, complemented by all new-age amenities like padel ball, pickleball, and over 50 lifestyle amenities distributed across the project -- designed keeping in mind all age groups. The development also integrates extensive green planning, with over 700 trees and landscaped open spaces designed to create a balanced living environment.

Further reinforcing the location's appeal, the project enjoys proximity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and will benefit from the proposed Ring Road, both of which are set to significantly enhance connectivity and make Punawale an increasingly accessible and well-linked residential destination.

Punawale has emerged as one of Pune's fastest-growing residential corridors, offering strong connectivity to key infrastructure such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, NH-48, and Hinjewadi IT Park. With improving social infrastructure, planned metro connectivity and ongoing civic developments, the location is increasingly preferred by both homebuyers and investors.

Supreme Rivana is located in Punawale's most premium corridor, perfectly nestled between the Aundh-Ravet BRTS road and the NH-48 Highway.

Within this evolving micro-market, Supreme Rivana is designed to offer a differentiated living experience through its emphasis on spatial planning, design detail and community living.

Mr. Jumani added, "Punawale's growth is being driven by strong end-user demand, its proximity to Hinjewadi and Baner's employment hub, and continuous infrastructure upgrades across the PCMC corridor. It has demonstrated steady absorption and price appreciation, reflecting a healthy and sustainable trajectory. As Pune expands westward, Punawale is increasingly being preferred by homebuyers seeking better connectivity, larger living spaces, and well-planned community developments."

The first phase will feature a mix of 2 & 3 Bed residences, towering up to 30 floors with multilevel parking.

With Supreme Rivana, Supreme Universal continues to build on its philosophy of delivering spaces that combine functional elegance with long-term value, while contributing to the evolving urban fabric of Pune.

About Supreme Universal

Founded in 1982, Supreme Universal is a multifaceted real estate company offering luxury and ultra-luxury developments for diverse customer segments across Mumbai and Pune. The company was formed under the aegis of Mr. Ramesh Bijlani and Mr. Suresh Jumani, with a shared vision of transforming living spaces with passion and placing customer-centricity at the core of every project. Today, Sunny Bijlani and Vishal Jumani, Joint Managing Directors, are carrying forward this legacy, leading the business with the same singular purpose while setting new industry benchmarks.

In its journey spanning over 45 years, Supreme Universal has steadily strengthened its presence across Mumbai and Pune, delivering 81 landmark projects, all completed on time. The company has developed over 10 million sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed spaces and undertaken more than 40 redevelopment projects, while serving over 8,000 happy families. Its extensive portfolio reflects a consistent commitment to design excellence, enabling it to stay ahead of the curve in an evolving real estate landscape.

With a strong emphasis on timely delivery, quality construction, well-planned amenities and superior workmanship, Supreme Universal has played a key role in revitalising communities. This has been achieved through the creation of iconic developments, integrated townships and innovative living concepts that enhance everyday lifestyles. The company's approach continues to contribute meaningfully to the urban environment while supporting sustainable development at scale.

Driven by consistent sales performance, steady growth and strong consumer trust, Supreme Universal has earned recognition through reputed industry awards. With integrity, innovation, design excellence and sustainability at the core of its operations, the company continues to shape future-ready living experiences through its ongoing developments.

For further information, log on to: www.supremeuniversal.in

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