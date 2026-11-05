Suraag 2.0 earns encouraging viewer feedback for its investigations, grounded storytelling and new cast

Sai Ketan Rao’s Inspector Shaurya finds appreciation in early online discussion as viewers respond to the reboot’s crime narratives and realistic settings

Mumbai: Bringing back a familiar television title means balancing the affection for its legacy with the expectations of a contemporary audience. For Suraag 2.0, early online viewer discussion has offered encouraging feedback on its investigative storytelling, cinematography and depiction of everyday middle-class life.

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A viewer reaction report dated October 9, 2026, documenting a small public discussion on Reddit’s r/IndianTellyTalk, highlights appreciation for the series as its investigations unfold. Viewers in the discussion pointed to connected crime narratives, outdoor locations and recognisable Maharashtra settings as elements that drew them further into the show.

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One viewer familiar with the original Suraag described becoming more engaged after the opening episodes, observing that “the show actually matures and starts being much more pleasant to watch.” The viewer also appreciated its suitability for family viewing and praised the new cast while acknowledging the original show’s legacy.

Kailashnath Adhikari said, “Suraag holds a special place in the memories of its viewers, and bringing it back carries a responsibility. With Suraag 2.0, our endeavour is to retain the intrigue of the original while creating stories that feel relevant today. It is encouraging to see viewers appreciate the investigations, the relatable settings and the new cast as they discover this chapter.”

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With Sai Ketan Rao playing Inspector Shaurya, the reboot introduces a new investigator at the centre of the franchise. The discussion reflected appreciation for allowing the new lead to establish his own identity, rather than depending entirely on the familiarity of Inspector Bharat.

Another commenter highlighted the increasingly complex stories and the series’ observations about middle-class life and bureaucracy. Together, these responses point to an interest in how the investigations connect with the social settings in which they unfold.

Ravi Adhikari added, “For us, the world around an investigation is as important as the mystery itself. The locations, characters and everyday situations have to feel believable for viewers to become invested in the case. The feedback on these aspects is encouraging, and we are listening closely as we continue to build Inspector Shaurya’s world and give Suraag 2.0 its own identity.”

The discussion also included reservations about the humour and romance in the opening episodes, with one viewer describing a stronger connection once the investigations became more prominent. Within the feedback reviewed, the crime narratives and grounded treatment emerged as the clearest reasons to continue watching.

Suraag 2.0 brings a new investigative chapter to DD National, carrying forward a familiar title through a fresh central character and contemporary settings.

The viewer feedback referenced reflects a limited, self-selected online discussion and does not constitute a representative audience survey or ratings assessment.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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