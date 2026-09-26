Suraasa Announces Higher Education Pathway for PgCTL Graduates

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 26: Teacher Skilling and Mobility platform Suraasa has announced a higher education pathway for graduates of its Professional Graduate Certificate in Teaching and Learning (PgCTL). International Teachers University (ITU), a degree-granting university in Washington D.C., will recognize up to 15 credits of PgCTL learning toward its 33-credit Master's in Education (M.Ed.).

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PgCTL is Suraasa's flagship teacher competency building program. Teachers in the program plan lessons, teach them in real classrooms, and are assessed on that practice by Suraasa faculty. Each graduate completes the program with a graded academic record of that work.

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ITU recognizes this record through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), the process universities use to credit what a learner has already achieved and let them progress from there. ITU reviews each graduate's transcripts and grades against the learning outcomes of specific M.Ed. courses, and awards credit course by course, up to 15 of the degree's 33 credits.

Graduates then complete the remaining 18 credits at ITU. These include advanced coursework in curriculum design and instruction, a specialization of their choice, and a six-credit action research project carried out in their own classrooms.

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On completion, graduates hold a U.S. master's degree, understood by schools around the world. It prepares them for senior roles that often ask for a master's, such as department lead, curriculum and assessment design and instructional coaching, and opens a route to doctoral study.

"Our PgCTL graduates have already achieved a great deal. They have built the competencies good teaching rests on, and they have been assessed on them in real classrooms," said Loulou Hsaiky, Head of Academics at Suraasa. "This pathway recognizes that achievement and lets them build on it toward a master's degree."

"Recognition of Prior Learning is about meeting learners where they are," said Andrew Torris, President of International Teachers University. "When a teacher has already achieved learning at graduate level, we recognize it and let them progress from there. Every credit is assessed against the outcomes of our own courses, so the standard of the degree is the same for every student."

The ITU M.Ed. runs for 12 months and is taught fully online to an international cohort of teachers, with classes scheduled to suit learners across time zones. Applications are open now. Details on credits, fees and eligibility are at https://www.suraasa.com/lp/m-ed-progression-for-pgctl-graduates.

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