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Home / Business / Surabhi Films presents “Common Man” – A bold political drama film that gives voice to the common citizen

Surabhi Films presents “Common Man” – A bold political drama film that gives voice to the common citizen

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ANI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 24: With Common Man, Surabhi Films aims to bring meaningful cinema that reflects the pulse of today’s society. The film tells the story of an ordinary man who decides to challenge the system and fight for justice. Through this journey, Common Man addresses pressing socio-political issues and gives voice to the concerns of the common citizen.

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THE STORY

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Common Man is not about politics, it is about people. The narrative follows the life of an everyday individual who gets caught in the machinery of power and corruption. What begins as a personal struggle soon becomes a larger movement that resonates across Karnataka and North India. The film presents these themes with honesty, without preaching, making it relatable for audiences in both languages.

CAST & PERFORMANCES

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The film is led by Gowrishankar SRJ who delivers a grounded and powerful performance as the protagonist. Sona Ladwa plays the female lead and brings depth and grace to the story. In a surprising turn, producer Dr. N. Narasimha Murthy himself appears in a strong negative role that adds intensity to the conflict.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast of 50+ artists including respected performers Ramesh Bhat and Swamy Surya, who make the world of the film feel authentic and lived-in.

TECHNICAL TEAM

Common Man_ brings together a strong technical crew to support its bold narrative:

*         Music: Soulful score by Vinayy Chandraa

*         Lyrics: Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad and Sai Sarvesh

*         Playback Singers: Kailash Kher, Baba Sehgal, and Javed Ali for 4 memorable songs

*         Cinematography: V.K. Kumar captures the essence of Bengaluru and its people

*         Editing: M.S. Maniraju ensures a tight and engaging pace

*         Action: High-impact sequences choreographed by Thriller Manju and Kourava Venkatesh

STATEMENT FROM THE MAKERS

Speaking about the film, Dr N Narasimha Murthy Producer said,

"Common Man is a film we are extremely proud of. It entertains, but more importantly, it makes you think. As a bilingual, it allows us to take this important message to both Kannada and Hindi audiences. This is meaningful cinema for our times."

Director OM Sai Prakash added, "This story needed to be told now. It’s about courage, about one voice making a difference."

ABOUT SURABHI FILMS

Surabhi Films has been committed to producing content-driven cinema. With Common Man, the banner continues its tradition of backing stories that are socially relevant and commercially engaging.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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